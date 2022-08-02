Sakaja in commanding lead against Igathe in Nairobi - TIFA poll

The results released on Tuesday, one week to the election, indicate that the Kenya Kwanza candidate remains the most popular candidate with 53% and his closest opponent, Igathe, coming in second with a popularity rating of 36%.

The survey shows that Sakaja's popularity has increased from 23% to 53%, while Igathe's went from 15% to 36%. Further, the number of undecided voters has decreased to 10% from 53% in May.

In the senator seat race, ODM’s Edwin Sifuna enjoys a lead of 47% against UDA’s Margaret Wanjiru who was scored at 19%.

TIFA polls results for Nairobi governor race in June

In results released on June 21, 2022 Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was still the most popular candidate for the gubernatorial seat despite the degree saga.

The survey showed that he enjoyed an 8% lead against his closest rival Polycarp Igathe who had a popularity rating of 32%.

The UDA candidate had more female supporters (41%) compared to his Jubilee counterpart (24%).