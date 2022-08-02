RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Sakaja in commanding lead against Igathe in Nairobi - TIFA poll

Authors:

Irene Okere

With exactly 1 week to the election, TIFA poll places Sakaja ahead of Igathe

Nairobi gubernatorial candidates Polycarp Igathe of Jubilee Party (L) and Johnson Sakaja of UDA (R) react after taking part in the Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate held at Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) on July 11, 2022.
Nairobi gubernatorial candidates Polycarp Igathe of Jubilee Party (L) and Johnson Sakaja of UDA (R) react after taking part in the Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate held at Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) on July 11, 2022.

Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) research firm has issued results of its latest poll in Nairobi County where Senator Johnson Sakaja and Polycarp Igathe are placed as frontrunners in the guberantorial race.

Recommended articles

The results released on Tuesday, one week to the election, indicate that the Kenya Kwanza candidate remains the most popular candidate with 53% and his closest opponent, Igathe, coming in second with a popularity rating of 36%.

TIFA poll
TIFA poll TIFA poll Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto most preferred candidate in presidential poll, new survey reveals

The survey shows that Sakaja's popularity has increased from 23% to 53%, while Igathe's went from 15% to 36%. Further, the number of undecided voters has decreased to 10% from 53% in May.

In the senator seat race, ODM’s Edwin Sifuna enjoys a lead of 47% against UDA’s Margaret Wanjiru who was scored at 19%.

In results released on June 21, 2022 Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was still the most popular candidate for the gubernatorial seat despite the degree saga.

The survey showed that he enjoyed an 8% lead against his closest rival Polycarp Igathe who had a popularity rating of 32%.

The UDA candidate had more female supporters (41%) compared to his Jubilee counterpart (24%).

However, despite trailing Sakaja, Igathe has more than doubled his popularity from 15% in May.

Authors:

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Kagwe appoints Maryanne Kirubi to gov't institute

CS Kagwe appoints Maryanne Kirubi to gov't institute

Sakaja in commanding lead against Igathe in Nairobi - TIFA poll

Sakaja in commanding lead against Igathe in Nairobi - TIFA poll

Emotions run high as family marks 1st anniversary since Kianjokoma brothers were killed

Emotions run high as family marks 1st anniversary since Kianjokoma brothers were killed

US kills Al-Qaeda boss Ayman al-Zawahiri

US kills Al-Qaeda boss Ayman al-Zawahiri

Parents react after order to close schools catches them by surprise

Parents react after order to close schools catches them by surprise

Ruto most preferred candidate in presidential poll, new survey reveals

Ruto most preferred candidate in presidential poll, new survey reveals

40 passengers injured in bus accident

40 passengers injured in bus accident

Thugs stage daring Sh1 million robbery at MP candidate's home

Thugs stage daring Sh1 million robbery at MP candidate's home

Why Wetangula wants Uhuru to stop launching new projects

Why Wetangula wants Uhuru to stop launching new projects

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Dr Alfred Mutua speaks durimng Kenya Kwanza campaigns in Machakos on July 30, 2022 where he endorsed Azimio politician Wavinya Ndeti for governor

Alfred Mutua campaigns for Azimio candidate as DP Ruto watches

A file photo of IEBC Chair Wafula Chabukati issuing a statement

Jail or not? - Chebukati to know his fate today

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto at a campaign rally in Turkana County on July 10, 2022

Ruto warns Uhuru against harming his children in fiery speech [Video]

Rigathi Gachagua claiming his life is in danger

Pray for me, Ndindi and Ichungwa, our lives are in danger - Gachagua