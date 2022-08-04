RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

UDA takes action on Joho and Junet over viral clip

Irene Okere

The viral clip of Ruto was found to have been edited

Hassan Joho and Junet Mohammed
Hassan Joho and Junet Mohammed

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has demanded the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to investigate Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed over the doctored video footage posted on their social media pages.

The two Azimio La Umoja coalition members posted the altered video on their verified Twitter account on Tuesday making it appear like DP Ruto was inciting divisive politics during a rally in Uasin Gishu County.

The United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Veronica Maina asked the commission to take action against the two citing that the two politicians were planning to provoke violence by spreading hatred, ethnical discrimination and conflict.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (L) and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed (R) when they visited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (C) in Dubai
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (L) and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed (R) when they visited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (C) in Dubai Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (L) and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed (R) when they visited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (C) in Dubai Pulse Live Kenya

This video is a choreographed version intended to cause, elicit and spread hate, incitement to violence, ethnic discrimination, and disharmony. This video has also been intentionally edited with a deliberate aim and objective to cause ethnic hatred, fear, and intolerance during this peak political season,” said Maina.

READ: Azimio Secretary-General issues statement on viral audio linking him to election rigging plot

Further, Veronica argued that the video went against the express provisions of Section 13 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2001

Boni Khalwale's attack on Joho and Junet over Dubai trip to see Raila backfires badly
Boni Khalwale’s attack on Joho and Junet over Dubai trip to see Raila backfires badly Boni Khalwale’s attack on Joho and Junet over Dubai trip to see Raila backfires badly Pulse Live Kenya

Their Twitter accounts through which they have published the edited video have a massive following on the platform and the said videos have been widely shared. The deceptive and edited videos have caused and will continue to cause hate, spread paranoia, and incite violence against ethnic communities in the country.”

The video earned over 851 retweets, more than 1200 likes, and 1811 comments since it was posted but it was later unpublished.

The Mombasa governor posted the altered video on their verified Twitter account slamming DP Ruto for allegedly urging the Uasin Gishu residents to chase out the non-natives Kenyans from the county if they do not support his presidential bid in the next week's election.

Further, Joho mobilized support for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party presidential hopeful Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua in the post.

READ: Joho in trouble after sharing a doctored video of Ruto

Inspection of the video has since revealed that it is fake, In the authentic video, the UDA presidential hopeful was pressing the Uasin Gishu residents not to let politics split them along tribal lines.

William Ruto
William Ruto William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

"The people of Western Kenya, Nyanza, Central, and other parts of the country who are here all belong to Uasin Gushu and their home is Uasin Gishu. This county is the home of every Kenyan and we want to tell those who want to divide us, shame on you na tutawashataki kwa Mungu mkituletea kisirani yenu," said DP Ruto in the original video.

Irene Okere

