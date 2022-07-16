The reports surfaced on social media earlier this week, indicating that UDA was considering to change its chairman due to poor health and came at a time when the Machakos gubernatorial aspirant has been missing in action, including skipping several key party events and DP Ruto’s campaigns.

Responding to the reports, Muthama scoffed at his competitors who he accused of peddling fake news and controversies.

He further challenged them to spend their time better by getting in touch with ordinary Kenyans to understand their plight and address them rather than peddling controversies.

Johnstone Muthama addresses reports of poor health after missing key DP Ruto events (1) Pulse Live Kenya

“My opponents should direct their energy to coming up with ideas and gaining an understanding of population's daily concerns and take a constructive approach. They are sorely mistaken if they think they can win over the people of Machakos and Kenya by merely stirring controversy.” Muthama fired back on Twitter, dismissing reports of poor health.

The reports which Muthama has since dismissed as fake indicated that UDA bigwigs led by Kipchumba Murkomen and Aaron Cheruiyot were getting increasingly concerned that the chairman’s poor health was hampering his ability to coordinate party activities and chair meetings and had failed to popularize the party in Eastern region.

"According to a credible source, the two raised the issue with the DP alleging that Muthama's health was hampering their campaigns in Ukambani despite Muthama receiving Sh4.5 million weekly for logistics and facilitation in the region from Mr. Fareed Sheikh," read part of the post.

UDA's Johnson Muthama loses his daughter, DP Ruto mourns Pulse Live Kenya

UDA, which is under the Kenya Kwanza alliance with William Ruto as its candidate is eyeing a portion of the Eastern vote block where Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is the undisputed kingpin.

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga enjoys overwhelming support in the region.