UDA luminaries say there are plans to disrupt Mombasa rally

Mombasa UDA gubernatorial aspirant Hassan Omar said they had got wind of the plot by Mombasa security apparatus to scuttle the rally set for Saturday in a tour of the Coast region.

Omar said the Tononoka grounds were private property and the party had gotten the green light from the owner to go ahead with the rally.

He insisted the DP Ruto was going to hold the rally and nothing was going to stop the rally dubbed as ‘Ukombozi rally’ from happening.

“Tononoka grounds does not belong to the county, it is private property. You don’t have to seek permission from the county to hold a meeting in Mononoke. We already spoke to the owner and booked the ground,” said Omar.

Backing Omar Hassan was Nyali legislator Mohamed Ali who said their competitors had begun making allegations of booking the grounds after they announced they had booked it for the rally, Ali saying they were not aware of the booking made by the Azimio group.

The deputy president is expected to tour the Coast beginning Thursday and is expected to tour hold rallies and meetings in Taita Taveta, Tana River, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, and Mombasa counties before Saturday's rally.

The former senator accused the Azimio coalition of putting forward individual interests instead of the national interests in the race to lead the country.

The accusations by Hassan come after the UDA rally held at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi turned chaotic. Rival supporters of the deputy president and Embakasi East member of parliament Babu Owino engaged in fierce battles involving stone-throwing leading to the two people being injured including UDA politician Francis Mureithi.