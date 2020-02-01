President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, January 31 delved into what befell former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu who was impeached by the Senate and the position taken over by his former deputy, James Nyoro.

The head of state vowed that the purge against corruption will see more corrupt politicians sent home, adding that he is ready to lose friends who are derailing his development agenda.

"It is only a matter of time. These people (corrupt politicians and state officials) will be in Kamiti. They were not elected to loot public funds.” Affirmed Uhuru.

The president urged Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia to be alert and prudent in managing public resources to avaid finding himself in the same situation as Waititu who was impeached by MCAs.

“Francis Kimemia be alert. These MCAs might land you in the same trouble as seen in some other place.

"You have seen what they are capable of doing from (Waititu’s experience) in Kiambu…If your hand is long, it will be cut short, not by me but by those who own the resources (Kenyans)," stated the president.

Ferdinand Waititu

Uhuru answers DP Ruto's team

In an apparent response to his critics, led by DP Ruto's allies under the Tangatanga outfit, the President maintained that noone will be spared in the fight against corruption.

He stated that the war against corruption is only targetting the corrupt and has not been politicised as alleged by some politicians.

He also vowed to allow the corrupt to carry their own crosses, adding that he will not protect anyone, however close they may be.

"Even if you are my best friend, I won't be your friend if you dip a hand in the public coffers. To some, when I look the other side, they dip their hands to steal, when I turn back I find they have eaten everything from the basket. Not any more. We must protect public resources.

File image of politicians allied to the Tangatanga outfit at a past press conference

"They are saying when I fight graft that I am targetting individuals. No. Those being sought after are those who have taken what does not belong to them," added Uhuru.