An angry President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday scoffed at government officials for launching projects that fail to see completion.

The president made the remarks in Nyandarua where he launched several development projects.

Most notable, his deputy William Ruto has been traversing the country in what he calls development tours but which often end up being political.

The head of state stated that he was surprised that most of the projects that had been flagged off had actually failed to take off.

He added that those he has been sendig have been giving him reports that are actually false, based on the reality on the ground.

He pledged that moving forward, he will be launching the projects himself.

Most of the projects launched by the DP have failed to see the light of the day, begging the question: Are they done for political mileage or are they done to uplift the lives of Kenyans.

