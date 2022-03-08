RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Uhuru is a squatter in government - DP Ruto in Chatham House [Video]

DP Ruto goes after Uhuru without mincing his words

Deputy President William Ruto has attracted backlash following his speech at Chatham House in London.

DP Ruto admitted he was sidelined by President Uhuru Kenyatta and was not handed the responsibility for helping run the government.

I have been deputy president for nine years, I don’t know which dockets were given to me because when President Uhuru Kenyatta formed the government after the elections, we have always had one president. The responsibility of the government has never been shared between Uhuru Kenyatta and me,” the DP stated.

The statement has elicited backlash from his rivals who have accused him of doublespeak and lying to the international community.

Wueh! William Ruto lied with a straight face to fellows at Chatham House on matters that he has clearly pronounced himself on national television before. This kind of conman ship and deceit is what Kenyans must vote against,” Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri said that Ruto’s remarks were a confession that he did not deserve credit for the successes of the Jubilee administration.

Asante sana Bwana Ruto. I want to believe that from now on we will hear only words like ‘Uhuru ametengeneza barabara, Uhuru ameunganisha stima, Uhuru amejenga hospitali … ‘ etc from you. Hii stori ya ‘tumetengeneza barabara, tumeunganisha stima, tumejenga hospitali…etc didnt make sense because you are never in the office! ,” the MP posted.

Addressing supporters in past rallies, the deputy president has been claiming that he deserves credit for the achievements of the Jubilee administration, arguing that he contributed to planning and execution of projects.

I was there in the meetings to plan for roads, I was there when we were planning for electricity distribution, technical training institutions, and education. You cannot eliminate me. Without me, the Jubilee government would not have been formed,” the deputy president argued in February.

During Ruto’s Monday speech at Chatham House, the DP also claimed that President Kenyatta wa a squatter in government and was taking orders from the opposition.

Today in Kenya you have a mongrel over governance system you don't know whether it is the government that is in the opposition or the opposition is the one that is in government.

Today the leader of the opposition is a project of the system and the deep state of government

and unfortunately, the leader of what is supposed to be the ruling party is actually a squatter or is it a refugee in the opposition party so we have quite a situation,” Ruto said.

According to the DP, their fast-deteriorating relationship with the president does not appear amendable, forcing him to seek a new path that according to him may see him through the August elections.

Ruto also seems to have changed his stand on rigging claims, now saying he has confidence in the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission.

