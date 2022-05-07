DP Ruto reveals secret 2017 strategy that Uhuru is using to campaign for Raila

Ruto noted that this time, unlike in 2017, he is on the receiving end of the same strategy that they successfully used to campaign against Raila.

While addressing his supporters in Busia on Friday, 06 May, the UDA party leader lamented that Uhuru has since resorted to maligning his good name and branding him a bad person who should not be elected, a tactic they used against Raila in 2013 and 2017 and which saw them emerge victorious.

According to Ruto, Uhuru is keen on branding him as an incompetent leader who abandoned his duties to engage in politics so as to sway voters not to vote for him in the August 09 elections.

Ruto challenged the president and his critics to mention any task that he failed to accomplish, noting that he is part of the successes of the Jubilee administration.

“Fisi akitaka kula watoto wake husema wananuka kama mbuzi (When a hyena wants to eat its cubs, it claims they smell like a goat). That is what the President did to forsake me.

“I want to ask them to point out any single assignment, any advice or any call that the President directed to my office and failed. I have discharged all responsibilities that the President directed to me or to my office accordingly," Ruto slammed.

Responding to calls from the Azimio la Umoja brigade and the president who recently challenged him to resign, Ruto maintained that he will not resign as he is part of the Jubilee administration's success and played his role in helping the President deliver on his promises.

Uhuru tells Ruto to resign

In his Labour Day speech, an angry Uhuru lashed out at his deputy, stating that Ruto should help in providing solutions rather than using problems as a campaign platform to blame and “insult” his senior when he is the DP.

"Na wakati tumejaribu kuona ambavyo tutajiokoa, tukaanza kupata njia ndipo wengine nao wanaanza vita vingine sielewi vimetoka wapi mimi! Na ndio vinasababisha bei ya mafuta kupanda, bei katika nchi zingine kupanda na kutuletea shida zingine.

"(And when we were busy trying to find solutions and save ourselves, at a time we were beginning to see a clear path, others then began to start fights and I don't even understand what the fighting is for. These fights are the reason why fuel prices went high and food prices in our neighbouring countries are going up and that is creating more problems.)

President Kenyatta noted that teaming up with Raila was the best decision after Ruto abandoned him, adding that Tanga Tanga politicians maligning the government at public rallies amounted to inciting Kenyans and termed his deputy as a bad leader, with no real solutions to offer.

“Badala ya viongozi kuketi waseme watasuluhisha vipi, wengine wanaenda huko kuincite wananchi ati waulize Uhuru. Yaani, mimi niko Ukraine jameni? Mimi nilitoa COVID huko nikaleta? Badala ya kuja kunisaidia na mawaidha tuokoe watu wetu, wewe uko kwa soko na matusi?” Stated the president.