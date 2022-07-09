RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Uhuru confirms he chose Karua to deputize Raila in Azimio

Charles Ouma

You all know Martha and myself hardly agreed on anything there before - Uhuru

Azimio deputy president-designate, Senior Counsel Martha Karua and President Uhuru Kenyatta to tour Mt Kenya region drumming up support for 2022 Raila Odinga presidential bid
Azimio deputy president-designate, Senior Counsel Martha Karua and President Uhuru Kenyatta to tour Mt Kenya region drumming up support for 2022 Raila Odinga presidential bid

President Uhuru Kenyatta has lifted the lid on the intrigues behind the search for Raila Odinga’s running mate and the role he played in settling on Martha Karua to deputize Raila.

The head of state divulged that he chose Karua for the running mate slot in the Azimio-One Kenya coalition party to safeguard the interests of the Mount Kenya region.

While addressing religious leaders drawn from all Mt Kenya counties, the president explained that he settled on Karua, not because they are friends but because the community would be safe in her hands.

Media reports indicate that President Kenyatta had a pact with Raila in which he was tasked with the role of identifying Odinga’s running mate with the understanding that he would support the ODM party leader.

"I settled on Martha Karua not because she is my friend, in fact you all know Martha and myself hardly agreed on anything there before. She even ran against me in 2012. But I settled on her because I have full confidence that our community is safe in her hands,” said the President.

READ: It is true I almost gave up - Uhuru gives his side of the story

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga with his running mate Martha Karua
Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga with his running mate Martha Karua Pulse Live Kenya

The head of state maintained that Karua has the ability to unite the region and safeguard its interests as demonstrated by the passion with which defends the region whenever it is under political attack.

He added that the Narc Kenya party leader also emerged top of a competitive pool that included Gideon Moi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Peter Kenneth among many others.

READ: Martha Karua releases music video featuring TikTok star Joe Nyokabi [Watch]

He also cited Karua’s integrity and principles as a big advantage that saw her beat other contenders for the coveted slot in an exercise that saw Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka bolt out of Azimio before retreating back to the fold.

While unveiling Karua as his running mate, Odinga hailed the Narc Kenya party leader as a comrade in the struggle, noting that her integrity is unmatched by the rival Kenya Kwanza camp.

“This woman has a beautiful story as exhibited by her love for children. This woman will make a remarkable Deputy President for the Republic of Kenya. History is calling us to consider our women for these positions. 60 years after independence we must accept Women have a right to ascend into the highest positions of power,” Odinga noted.

Participants at yesterday’s meeting revealed that they were asked to pray for the nation ahead of the elections.

“The President had invited us to State House just to seek divine intervention so that there will be peace during the polls. He also asked us to pray so that God can give us the right leader who will succeed him," said Akorino Archbishop Moses Gichangi from Kirinyaga.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

