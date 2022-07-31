Do you think I have time to look for you? - Uhuru responds to DP Ruto

Speaking as he officially commissioned the Nairobi Expressway on Sunday, President Kenyatta told the DP to undertake his campaigns and leave him out of it, noting that what the DP and his allies were saying are lies.

"You have insulted me for close three years, has anyone touched you? I was in office for those three years and did I not have the capability? Now that I want to hand over the government and I have limited powers, do you think I have time to look for you?

"Everyone, including myself, has the right to campaign for whoever they want. There is no reason for insults and If I answer you because you have lied. There is no reason to tell people I want to kill you," the president stated.

President Kenyatta during the official opening of the Nairobi Eastern Bypass Road Pulse Live Kenya

President Kenyatta further urged Kenyans to maintain peace even as they prepare to exercise their democratic rights on August 9.

"I am doing my work and you should go and campaign on your own. If Kenyans want you in office they will vote for you, if they don't the we will go home together," he added.

Ruto warns Uhuru against harming his children

On July 29, the deputy president during a rally at Kapsabet Town in Nandi County, lashed out at his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta accusing him of interfering with his political ambitions.

According to the Kenya Kwanza presidential flagbearer, Uhuru had promised to deal with him soon, adding that he will not pay attention to Uhuru's threats and that instead, he requested the president to act as a unifying factor in this election season.

"I want to ask the president please don't be a source of threats, stop intimidating people, your work is to make sure there is peace in the country stop telling us that we will know you are the president, stop terrorizing us we cannot be threatened," said Ruto.

Deputy President William Ruto speaking in a past campaign rally Pulse Live Kenya