Uhuru’s final message to his Mt Kenya backyard

In the meetings, the head of state thanked the region for backing him during his two terms in office and sought to set the record straight, noting that his deputy abandoned him and went rogue.

The head of state resorted to using the local Kikuyu dialect to connect directly with his backyard as he went on the rampage against his deputy who is eyeing to succeed him.

Without mentioning names, the head of state cautioned voters against electing thieves and the corrupt, some of whom are well known and have been found guilty by courts of law.

Pulse Live Kenya

He added that some of those now traversing the country seeking leadership have been in power for the last ten years but have done nothing, only to resurface with sweet words promising to deliver.

A tough-talking head of state noted that for the last several years, a number of politicians in the Jubilee administration embarked on a campaign of insult as they advanced their selfish agenda.

He was referring to the Tanga Tanga faction of Jubilee that decamped to form United Democratic Alliance (UDA), led by William Ruto.

The president rallied the region behind Azimio la Umoja’s Raila Odinga and Martha Karua stating that the Mount Kenya region will be safe in their hands and the country will enjoy peace, just as things were when former President Mwai Kibaki exited the scene, leaving the region in his hands.

During the tour, the head of state launched several projects that will form part of his legacy.

The 84 kilometres The Kenol-Marua road which crosses through Murang’a, Kirinyaga, and Nyeri was among the projects unveiled.

The road which was expanded from a two-lane single carriage to a four-lane dual carriage will form part of 800 kilometres Great North Road which connects Kenya to Ethiopia and other African countries.

Earlier this week, the head of state commissioned the Sh24 billion Karimenu dam in Kiambu County as well as the upgraded Kirigiti stadium.