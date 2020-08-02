A section of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies have turned the heat on Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, accusing him of influencing lucrative government appointments in Rift Valley.

Led by his (Moi) own allies Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, MPs Joshua Kuttuny (Cheranganyi), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills) and Johanna Ngen'o (Emurrua Dikirr), the leaders faulted Moi for failing to use his closeness with the president to their advantage.

Kuttuny criticized the KANU party leader, linking him with the recent sacking of DP Ruto’s allies in government with some of those kicked out replaced by KANU politicians.

"At the end of the day, we must protect our interests. I will not allow our own son to be pushed to the wall by one of ours who should be at the front line protecting him."

"Gideon should have used his closeness with Uhuru to find a truce in Jubilee instead of escalating their differences," slammed the Cherangany MP.

File image of MPS MPs Kutttuny, Keter and Tiren

"Our people in government should not be punished for their association with the DP. Our professionals were being badly influenced by DP, but since he was edged out of the government, it would only be fair for Gideon to work with the professionals without victimisation," added Kuttuny in a recent interview.

KANU responds

In a quick rejoinder, KANU Secretary General Nick Salat dismissed the MP as a dishonest outsider poking his nose in matters that do not concern him.

"Divisions and misunderstanding is only in the mind of the person trying to cause it.

File image of Gideon Moi with Nick Salat

"In fact, we never counted him as one of us. He had not been anywhere close to us and not played a role in the success of KANU. His bitterness does not concern us," fired Salat.

Tolgos and Tiren however downplayed the concerns, asserting that they would continue supporting the KANU party leader for the country’s top job and expressed confidence that the differences shall be sorted out soon.