The rising number of unresolved deaths and murders has attracted the attention of the Catholic Archbishop of Kisumu, Philip Anyolo who made headlines after reportedly declining luxurious SUV offered by Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during an event to mark the beginning of the 40 days lent period at Subuki Shrine that was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, bishop Anyolo delved into the matter, telling the president that the bdeaths are too high.

The arch bishop also decried the high levels of corruption that has seen high-ranking public offices sucked up in corruption and fraud scandals, most recent one being the Sh40 Billion fake arms deal that has roped in DP Ruto’s office and his close ally, Rashid Echesa.

"It is unfortunate to see resources set aside for common good being used for personal gain. Such acts have broken the hopes of many youths who now feel they are meant to do the same," said Anyolo.

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Catholic Diocese of Nakuru's Marian Shrine in Subukia, on 22 Feb 2020

His remarks came in a week that saw Kipyegon Kenei, a police office attached to DP Ruto’s office and who was present when fraud suspect Rashid Echesa visited the offices shortly before his arrest, meet an untimely death that is the subject of investigations.

Other high-profile deaths that remain unresolved are the death of Chris Msando and Jacob Juma who were murdered in cold blood.

Speaking at the same event, the president reiterated his commitment to the fight against corruption, adding that every Kenyan has a role to play.

"The fight against graft should start with all of us at a personal level. We have to look at ourselves first as agents of change. if we all responsible play our roles, we shall be able to address the problems facing our country," stated Uhuru.