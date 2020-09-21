Deputy President William Ruto has stated that until today, Kenyan politics was a slave to the stupidity of ethnicity, but we have finally began the conversation of our life time, about ‘the hustler’.

According to the DP, the stupidity of ethnicity is the reason half of Kenyans live in abject poverty, with more than 16 million Kenyans being jobless.

Ruto went on to mention that the tribeless hustler message he has been pushing for, as he hopes to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta is a revolution to Kenyan politics.

“FINALLY we have the CONVERSATION of our lifetime: THE HUSTLER. Until now our politics was HOSTAGE to the stupidity of ETHNICITY/our person. Which is the reason why almost half of Kenyans live in POVERTY&16m are JOBLESS. The TRIBLESS hustler IMPERATIVE is a REVOLUTION in our POLITICS,” said DP William Ruto.

Mr Odinga

The DP’s remarks came shortly after former Prime Minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga said that Ruto should stop hiding under the hustler narrative, and instead focus on delivering development for the people of Kenya.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

Odinga who had attended a meeting with ODM Delegates in Kisumu on Sunday said that all former Presidents of this country were hustlers, from poor backgrounds who made their ways to become presidents, and it’s nothing new.

“The founding father of this nation, Jomo Kenyatta was a son of a peasant, himself he was a peasant. He was actually a meter-reader in Nairobi…The second president Nyayo Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, if you go to Sacho a very small village where people are poor, that’s where he came from and he became a Primary School teacher. Rose from those humble beginnings and became the second president of this country. Mwai Kibaki another son of a peasant. He actually dropped out of school for one year for lack of school fees. He was a son of a poor person but he rose up and became the third president,” said Mr Odinga.

The ODM leader added that Uhuru is an exception, but he also became President many years after his father the founding president had died.

