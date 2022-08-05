RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Video of Junet Mohammed's wife campaigning in Luo excites Kenyans

Amos Robi

Junet and his wife are of Somali origin but have been living in Migori for a long time

Junet Mohmmed's wife Faiza Jamaa
Junet Mohmmed's wife Faiza Jamaa

Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohammed has been traversing the country campaigning for Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga

And while Junet is looking to defend his seat in Suna East he has had little time to campaign for himself. His wife Faiza Deka Jamaa has however stepped up and taken up campaigning duties for not only her husband but other Azimio candidates as well in the county.

In a video shared online, Jamaa who is of Somali origin is seen engaging with residents in Dholuo language urging them to vote for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidates in the region.

The video has since mesmerized many online users who have praised Jamaa for her mastery of the language despite not being a Luo by origin.

READ: UDA takes action on Joho and Junet over viral clip

Junet managed to overcome tribal lines to become a member of parliament in the county which is largely occupied by the Luo people.

In the August 9 polls, Junet will be facing off with Amimo Samuel Odongo, Elijah Ochieng and Hassan Bashir Mohamud who are vying on independent tickets, Patrick Ochieng who is running on a Movement for Democracy and Growth party (MDG) and Elias Otieno who is running on a Democratic Action party ticket (DAP).

Junet was recently under fire for sharing a manipulated video of Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto inciting ethnic violence in Uasin Gishu county.

The video saw the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji order investigations into the matter saying the video could cause ethnic violence.

READ: Court to decide on Gachagua's candidature suit today

“The alleged remarks and or alleged doctored/altered video clips are capable of propagating ethnic incitement vilification of others or incitement to cause harm and incitement to feelings of contempt hatred, hostility violence or discrimination against any person, group or community on the basis of ethnicity,” the DPP said.

Amos Robi

