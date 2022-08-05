Video of Junet Mohammed's wife campaigning in Luo excites Kenyans

And while Junet is looking to defend his seat in Suna East he has had little time to campaign for himself. His wife Faiza Deka Jamaa has however stepped up and taken up campaigning duties for not only her husband but other Azimio candidates as well in the county.

In a video shared online, Jamaa who is of Somali origin is seen engaging with residents in Dholuo language urging them to vote for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidates in the region.

The video has since mesmerized many online users who have praised Jamaa for her mastery of the language despite not being a Luo by origin.

Junet managed to overcome tribal lines to become a member of parliament in the county which is largely occupied by the Luo people.

In the August 9 polls, Junet will be facing off with Amimo Samuel Odongo, Elijah Ochieng and Hassan Bashir Mohamud who are vying on independent tickets, Patrick Ochieng who is running on a Movement for Democracy and Growth party (MDG) and Elias Otieno who is running on a Democratic Action party ticket (DAP).

Junet was recently under fire for sharing a manipulated video of Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto inciting ethnic violence in Uasin Gishu county.

The video saw the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji order investigations into the matter saying the video could cause ethnic violence.