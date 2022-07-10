Video of Raila and Mbilia Bel dancing lights up the internet

Odinga, who was on the campaign trail in Kakamega, seemed to have had a wonderful time at Bukungu Stadium where Mbilia Bel entertained the crowd, belting out some of her well-known tunes.

Odinga joined the musician on stage, unleashing some of his killer dance moves to match the Congolese star who brought energy and vigour into the performance with those in attendance joining the extravaganza.

Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua and Wycliffe Oparanya could be seen on the stage whining to the music as the Rhumba maestro at some point moved closer to Odinga with perfect moves that were equally matched by the ODM party leader.

Soon afterwards, the video circulated on social media and Kenyans did not miss an opportunity to give their take in a blend of humour and wit.

Some opined that Mama Ida Odinga may not like watching Raila unleash his killer dance moves on the podium with the Congolese star.

"Baba is very romantic! Idah must be very jealous," Owuor Kojung'a Abiud wrote.

To others, it was a rehearsal for the real party at State House should the former Prime Minister win the August elections.

“During swearing-in ceremony we will dance Rhumba mpaka State House,” quipped Kitheka Jnr.

Bruce Ole Likama noted that the ODM party leader was enjoy the moment, stating: "When Baba is happy, we're all happy."