Video of Raila and Mbilia Bel dancing lights up the internet

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Raila unleashed some of his best dance moves as the Congolese star belted out some of her greatest hits and netizens weighed in

Raila Odinga dances with Congolese Rhumba singer Mbilia Bel during an Azimio rally at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on July 9, 2022
Raila Odinga dances with Congolese Rhumba singer Mbilia Bel during an Azimio rally at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on July 9, 2022

A video of Azimio One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga dancing to Rhumba tunes belted out by Congolese star Mbilia Bel has caused a stir online with Kenyans weighing in on the matter.

Odinga, who was on the campaign trail in Kakamega, seemed to have had a wonderful time at Bukungu Stadium where Mbilia Bel entertained the crowd, belting out some of her well-known tunes.

Odinga joined the musician on stage, unleashing some of his killer dance moves to match the Congolese star who brought energy and vigour into the performance with those in attendance joining the extravaganza.

READ: Raila recommends Jamaican song to Kenyans as they wait for 'reggae' to resume

Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua and Wycliffe Oparanya could be seen on the stage whining to the music as the Rhumba maestro at some point moved closer to Odinga with perfect moves that were equally matched by the ODM party leader.

READ: Uhuru confirms he chose Karua to deputize Raila in Azimio

Soon afterwards, the video circulated on social media and Kenyans did not miss an opportunity to give their take in a blend of humour and wit.

Some opined that Mama Ida Odinga may not like watching Raila unleash his killer dance moves on the podium with the Congolese star.

"Baba is very romantic! Idah must be very jealous," Owuor Kojung'a Abiud wrote.

To others, it was a rehearsal for the real party at State House should the former Prime Minister win the August elections.

“During swearing-in ceremony we will dance Rhumba mpaka State House,” quipped Kitheka Jnr.

READ: Mama Ida Odinga discloses her feelings on Raila vying for presidency in 2022

Bruce Ole Likama noted that the ODM party leader was enjoy the moment, stating: "When Baba is happy, we're all happy."

The Congolese star has been in the country for some time now and has accompanied Raila on the campaign trail on several occasions.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

