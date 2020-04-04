Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has gone after Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and other party officials, accusing them of carrying out party affairs with reckless abandon.

In a long post on social media, Kuria slammed party officials for intervening to kick out Hon Kamau Murango for his involvement in a bid to impeach governor Anne Waiguru.

“For far too long, the Jubilee Secretariat has been carrying out party affairs with reckless abandon. One would be forgiven for thinking the unelected officials at the Secretariat do own the party. They exhibit an owner-occupier mentality towards Jubilee Party.

“Even if they are the owners of the Jubilee House and we, the elected leaders are the tenants, even the tenants would have a right to purchase part of the home through a Tenant Purchase Scheme. Enough is Enough. The tenants want their party back !” stated Kuria.

File image of Raphael Tuju

Kuria questioned why Tuju only intervened in the case of Waiguru’s impeachment but chose to remain quiet when former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu was impeached.

“The Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has purported to fire Hon Kamau Murango as the Majority Leader in Kirinyaga County Assembly. Hon Murango’s fault:- Commenting on an impeachment motion against Governor Anne Waiguru moved by an Independent MCA Hon Kinyua Wangui of Mutira Ward.

“Further, it is curious why Raphael Tuju and his Owner Occupiers at Jubilee Party did not act with the same alacrity in Kiambu County. One wonders whether Hon Tuju is the Secretary General of Jubilee Party Kirinyaga Branch” wrote Kuria.

Kuria accused Tuju of ovestepping his mandate by kicking out a holder of an office enshrined I the constitution.

The MP maintained that Tuju and his ilk are occupying the office illegally.

“According to our records, the Jubilee Party had not sought from the Registrar of Political Parties an extension of the term of the interim officials. Mr Tuju and his team are therefore in the office illegally and he should stop embarrassing himself by committing further illegalities like he is doing in Kirinyaga County” wrote Kuria.

Governor Anne Waiguru

He urged the Kirinyaga county assembly majority leader to trash Tuju’s directive, stating that Tuju is not only in office illegally, but also lacks the powers to kick him out.

“In the meantime I urge Hon Kamau Murango and the Kirinyaga County Assembly to consider the purported dismissal as null and void and treat it with the utmost contempt it deserves.” Concluded Kuria.