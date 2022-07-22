Wajackoyah to boycott presidential debate if not debating Raila, Ruto

In a statement issued by the party’s spokesperson, Jaymo Ule Msee, Wajackoyah will only attend the debate if organisers allow him to debate with Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto.

“We would like to notify you that our candidate Prof Wajackoyah will only attend the debate if he will be dating with the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza presidential candidates," the letter read in part.

According to Roots Party, the polls used to pair the presidential candidates were not factual.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Our decision is informed by the fact that the polls used as a determined to pair the presidential candidates are not factual because they are conducted by pollsters with interests in some of the political parties participating in the presidential debate,” Roots party says in the letter addressed to the 2022 Presidential debate secretariat.

Prof. Wajackoyah's camp went on to request the presidential debate secretariat to conduct fresh polls and ensure their candidate is paired correctly.

“We believe there is time between today and 26th to conduct polls that will show the true picture on the ground. We look forward to our candidate attending the debate once our concerns are well addressed and our candidates matched in the right platform for the debate,” the statement added.

Statement from Roots party Pulse Live Kenya

Journalists who will moderate presidential debate unveiled

On July 21, 2022, the presidential debate secretariat announced that NTV’s Smriti Vidyarthi and Ken Mijungu of KTN News will moderate the first set of the presidential debate between George Wajackoyah of Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano party.

The second tier which will see candidates whose ratings are above 5% in the recent polls face-off Raila Odinga and William Ruto, will be moderated by Yvonne Okwara of Citizen Tv and Eric Latiff of Spice FM and KTN News.

Panels discussions for both debates will be spearheaded by Joe Ageyo of NTV.

The head of the presidential debate secretariat, Clifford Machoka, assured that the selected moderators went through a strict procedure before being chosen.