Wajackoyah’s 3 promises to inmates jailed for bhang-related charges

Prof. Wajackoyah further promised to invite the inmates to State House as soon as they are set free and ask them for forgiveness.

The roots party leader who has promised to legalize bhang added that he will compensate each inmate behind bars for the possession of bhang with Sh1 million.

“When I’m sworn in, all those who have been arrested and jailed over bhang possession will be released.

"I will release all of them and go with them to the state house and everyone who would be freed on that day will be given Sh1 million and asked for forgiveness for being arrested under punitive foreign laws imposed in our Parliament," he promised.

On police reforms, Wajackoyah promised that his administration will protect the interest of police officers and work towards cultivating a good relationship between civilians and the police.

“Kwa muda mrefu imekuwa ni kitu kidogo askari…ile siku ya mwisho kupewa mshahara ilikuwa ni siku ya Kibaki. Lazima tuwe na uhusiano mzuri na askari maanake hakuna askari atashika mtu aliye na bangi wakati ambao nitakuwa nimeapishwa.

"(The police have for a long time been paid a small salary with the last increase being during the Kibaki administration. We must cultivate a good relationship with our officers because none of them will arrest anyone with bhang during my reign),” Wajackoyah noted.

Kenya Kwanza link Wajackoyah’s candidature to state support

The Roots party leader has been enjoying increasing support going by the recent opinion polls that indicate that he has eaten into DP Ruto’s vote basket.

A section of Kenya Kwanza politicians have now alleged that Wajackoyah could be enjoying state support due his manifesto and campaign promise to legalize bhang.

Murang'a senator and gubernatorial candidate Irungu Kang'ata in particular noted that Wajackoyah could be enjoying state support since he is promoting an illegality - bhang.

Wajackoyah’s economic plan is anchored on marijuana farming as well as snake farming to extract and sell the poison.

He is also eyeing the export of hyena testicles and dog meat to countries where they are in high demand and fetch a tidy profit.