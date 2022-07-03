RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Wajackoyah’s 3 promises to inmates jailed for bhang-related charges

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Wajackoyah also promised to host the inmates at state house and apologize to them

Roots Party 2022 presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah
Roots Party 2022 presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah

Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has promised to release all inmates jailed on bhang-related charges should he win the August 9 election.

Recommended articles

Prof. Wajackoyah further promised to invite the inmates to State House as soon as they are set free and ask them for forgiveness.

The roots party leader who has promised to legalize bhang added that he will compensate each inmate behind bars for the possession of bhang with Sh1 million.

“When I’m sworn in, all those who have been arrested and jailed over bhang possession will be released.

"I will release all of them and go with them to the state house and everyone who would be freed on that day will be given Sh1 million and asked for forgiveness for being arrested under punitive foreign laws imposed in our Parliament," he promised.

READ: Wajackoyah apologises to NTV's Mark Masai [Video]

On police reforms, Wajackoyah promised that his administration will protect the interest of police officers and work towards cultivating a good relationship between civilians and the police.

Professor George Wajackoyah at the launch of Roots Party manifesto.
Professor George Wajackoyah at the launch of Roots Party manifesto. Pulse Live Kenya

“Kwa muda mrefu imekuwa ni kitu kidogo askari…ile siku ya mwisho kupewa mshahara ilikuwa ni siku ya Kibaki. Lazima tuwe na uhusiano mzuri na askari maanake hakuna askari atashika mtu aliye na bangi wakati ambao nitakuwa nimeapishwa.

"(The police have for a long time been paid a small salary with the last increase being during the Kibaki administration. We must cultivate a good relationship with our officers because none of them will arrest anyone with bhang during my reign),” Wajackoyah noted.

READ: How Wajackoyah answered voter who said marijuana ruined her son's life

The Roots party leader has been enjoying increasing support going by the recent opinion polls that indicate that he has eaten into DP Ruto’s vote basket.

A section of Kenya Kwanza politicians have now alleged that Wajackoyah could be enjoying state support due his manifesto and campaign promise to legalize bhang.

Murang'a senator and gubernatorial candidate Irungu Kang'ata in particular noted that Wajackoyah could be enjoying state support since he is promoting an illegality - bhang.

Roots Party 2022 presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah
Roots Party 2022 presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah Pulse Live Kenya

READ: They offered me Sh200M to drop my presidential bid - Wajackoyah

Wajackoyah’s economic plan is anchored on marijuana farming as well as snake farming to extract and sell the poison.

He is also eyeing the export of hyena testicles and dog meat to countries where they are in high demand and fetch a tidy profit.

Eliminating corruption is also part of his game plan with the Roots Party leader promising death penalty to those found guilty.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The art of bribery: How traffic officers operate on Kenya’s roads

The art of bribery: How traffic officers operate on Kenya’s roads

ALERT: Scores feared dead as trailer overturns on matatu carrying passengers

ALERT: Scores feared dead as trailer overturns on matatu carrying passengers

Wajackoyah’s 3 promises to inmates jailed for bhang-related charges

Wajackoyah’s 3 promises to inmates jailed for bhang-related charges

Uhuru offered Kindiki money to dump Ruto - Gachagua

Uhuru offered Kindiki money to dump Ruto - Gachagua

Nairobi’s most wanted suspects arrested after dramatic chase and gun drama

Nairobi’s most wanted suspects arrested after dramatic chase and gun drama

Investigations unearth details on cop who threw teargas at Martha Karua

Investigations unearth details on cop who threw teargas at Martha Karua

New Al Shabaab graduates eliminated by KDF in Boni Forest

New Al Shabaab graduates eliminated by KDF in Boni Forest

I am tired of Sakaja’s lies - furious Miguna blasts Sakaja

I am tired of Sakaja’s lies - furious Miguna blasts Sakaja

TSC fires deputy CEO Dr Mulunda over corruption

TSC fires deputy CEO Dr Mulunda over corruption

Trending

Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in

Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in

Policeman charged with attempting to injure Martha Karua with teargas

Azimio La Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua addresses a crowd in Nyamira County on July 1, 2022

Murkomen reacts to mock election held by KTN journalist in Nakuru

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

Wajackoyah to export dog meat to pay national debt if elected

Roots Party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoya campaigning at the Whiskey River lounge along Kiambu Road