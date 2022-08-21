We have enough evidence on election rigging - Raila boldly declares

Without mentioning names, Odinga cautioned the president-elect to hold his horses as it is not over yet.

“We are already seeing some calling themselves president-elect yet we know that the decision by the IEBC was not a majority one of the seven commissioners.

“We were in the race and we raced up to the finishing line, but apparently the referees (IEBC) are speaking from different sides and nobody seems to know what happened. If those who were given the responsibility of overseeing the election can bring us this shame, then it means that our democracy is still very much at infancy,” Mr Odinga stated.

The former Prime Minister added that it will all be laid bare at the Supreme Court in a bid to invalidate Ruto’s win that was announced by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati.

“We have said that we do not want to see any form of violence in the country. We want peace. And that is why we have decided to follow the due and legal process and move to court to prove our case, and present the evidence that shows that the election was a sham.

“We have said that we want to see justice because that is when we will have a lasting peace. And just like the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu said, without the truth and justice and peace, there can never be reconciliation,” Mr Odinga said.

“We are doing this to defend our democracy as a country which so many people died for while defending. And so it is our responsibility as those who are still alive to fight for it. We do not want to go back to where we were before,” he added.

Experienced lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza

Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja are preparing for an epic battle at the Supreme Court that will determine President-elect William Ruto’s fate.

Left with only one chance to secure a come-back, Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja is leaving nothing to chance and has assembled a team of experienced lawyers including James Orengo, Otiende Amollo, Phillip Murgor, Tom Ojienda and Paul Mwangi to lead the petition at the Supreme Court.