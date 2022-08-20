Speaking at a funeral in Kiandieri village, Kirinyaga County, Karua affirmed they have file a petition to court asking the Kenya Kwanza coalition not to brag about their victory citing it's not over yet.
We shall accept Supreme Court ruling - Martha Karua
Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential running mate Martha Karua has reassured their supporters that they will accept the supreme court's decision
“As Azimio, once we take our legal challenge to the court, whatever the outcome, that is the end of the journey. That’s the way our Constitution is, it may not be perfect, but we promise to abide,” she said.
“We always abide by the rule of law, even when we disagree with a ruling, we either take the next steps or if it’s the final we accept it. So wale hawaelewi sheria, tulieni, wacha kujigambagamba na siku haijafika.”
Additionally, Ndegwa Njiru, a lawyer at Azimio’s legal team, asserted that they have sufficient evidence to prove that the electoral body did not conduct the election fairly and transparently
“We have sufficient evidence of massive rigging in the presidential election and we shall prove that in court,” he said.
Karua expressed disappointment to the president-elect William Ruto accusing him of breaking the law by wooing leaders elected on independent tickets and other parties to shift to his camp.
“It is unfortunate for a person who aspires to lead the country, and for somebody who is the deputy president of the outgoing government, to break the laws of the country.
“There is the Political Parties Act under which coalitions are built, which stipulates very clearly that anybody leaving a coalition, there is a process. For the DP to start wooing people and enticing them to leave a coalition without the requisite legal provision is either a display of impunity or gross ignorance of the laws of the land,” she added.
