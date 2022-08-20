We shall accept Supreme Court ruling - Martha Karua

“As Azimio, once we take our legal challenge to the court, whatever the outcome, that is the end of the journey. That’s the way our Constitution is, it may not be perfect, but we promise to abide,” she said.

“We always abide by the rule of law, even when we disagree with a ruling, we either take the next steps or if it’s the final we accept it. So wale hawaelewi sheria, tulieni, wacha kujigambagamba na siku haijafika.”

Additionally, Ndegwa Njiru, a lawyer at Azimio’s legal team, asserted that they have sufficient evidence to prove that the electoral body did not conduct the election fairly and transparently

“We have sufficient evidence of massive rigging in the presidential election and we shall prove that in court,” he said.

Karua expressed disappointment to the president-elect William Ruto accusing him of breaking the law by wooing leaders elected on independent tickets and other parties to shift to his camp.

“It is unfortunate for a person who aspires to lead the country, and for somebody who is the deputy president of the outgoing government, to break the laws of the country.