We'll accept the outcome and congratulate the winner - Raila

Irene Okere

Raila has stated that he will accept losing the 2022 presidential election on 1 condition

Raila Odinga during a recent Azimio La Umoja campaign rally in Nairobi
Raila Odinga during a recent Azimio La Umoja campaign rally in Nairobi

Azimio coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga has insisted that he will accept the results of the August 9 election on the condition that the election is conducted fairly.

Speaking during an interview with the international media, Raila revealed he will bear with the outcomes of the elections if it is conducted freely and fairly.

We have said as Azimio candidates that should we lose the elections fairly, we will accept the outcome and congratulate the winner and we mean exactly that,” said Odinga.

The ODM party leader also asked his opponents William Ruto, George Wajackoyah, and David Mwaure to devote themselves to accepting defeat if they lose.

Raila Odinga
Raila Odinga

READ: Raila’s exclusive event where hundreds of millions were raised for campaigns

We also urge our competitor to do the same, to be prepared to accept the results no matter the outcome of this election,” he said.

Raila accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua, challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be unbiased and ensure a free, fair, and conceivable process.

The former prime minister also dismissed claims that there is a possibility of violence erupting after polls asserting that if the election will be conducted fairly there will be no such thing

Raila Odinga Aand Martha Karua
Raila Odinga Aand Martha Karua

READ : Watch Raila’s reaction as Sifuna and Robert Alai engage in fist fight [Video]

The stakes are indeed high but I want to state that the stakes are always high in any election, particularly the transitional ones. But Kenyans are peaceful people and If the people see that the process is free and fair up to the polling, tallying and announcement of results then there should be no fear of any violence erupting,” stated Odinga.

Raila also justified himself about the 2017 disputed elections stating he had a right to go to court since the election was done unfairly assuring that he will do the same if the election will be done unjustly

In 2017, we used the machinery that was available and provided evidence at the Supreme Court that the process was not free and fair and the Supreme Court agreed with us and therefore nullified the elections and ordered for a repeat,” he said.

The former prime minister also denied claims that he is a state-sponsored project pressing that he is his own man.

Irene Okere

