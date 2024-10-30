What do Kenyans really want? Governor Kihika asks in social media rant

Kihika’s post addressed the public’s resistance to borrowing, local taxation increases, and privately-funded development partnerships, which she viewed as a contradiction to the Kenya's infrastructure goals.

"I am sitting here wondering what Kenyans really want? You don’t want the president to borrow any more money (I get it and prefer he doesn’t too) but when we have willing investors for PPP’s then you are all up in arms? Then you also don’t want him to raise money internally - Finance Bill!," she said.

Kihika’s post directly questioned how Kenyans expect critical projects to be completed without increased financial support or partnerships, referring to requests from Nakuru residents for projects like the Rironi-Mau Summit Road dualing, Itaare Dam, and Lanet Airport upgrade.

"You want big things done!!" she exclaimed, adding that the last time she checked, President Ruto was not a magician.

The Case for Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)

Governor Kihika defended PPPs as a responsible solution to Kenya’s debt constraints.

Echoing President Ruto’s stance, she argued that PPPs would provide the necessary resources without adding debt.

As Kenya balances ambitious development goals with a limited budget, the PPP model has already enabled high-profile projects like the Menengai Geothermal Power Plant, which recently attracted Sh12 billion in private investment​

In drawing comparisons with international PPP successes, such as the expansions of New York’s JFK Airport, London’s Heathrow, and Istanbul’s airport, Kihika emphasised that such partnerships can deliver the high standards of infrastructure Kenyans seek.

These global examples illustrate how private capital can fulfill public needs sustainably, without compromising fiscal stability.

In her post, Kihika noted a rising trend of negativity in public sentiment, which she argued is counterproductive to Kenya’s development goals.

"We have become extremely negative as a people. Very cynical and dare I say almost unpatriotic," she concluded.

Public Reaction

Many Kenyans have reacted to the post with over 3,000 comments in which they gave their perspective on the issue.

A recurring theme in the feedback was the public’s demand for transparency in PPP agreements.

Many respondents highlighted the need for accountability in the bidding and procurement processes. “Transparency in PPPs must include: Why pursue PPPs, the bidding process, procurement, contract information, and benchmarking,” wrote one commenter.

This sentiment was echoed by others who called for clear communication on how funds are allocated and who stands to benefit from these partnerships.

Many respondents expressed concerns that PPP projects could be manipulated to serve the interests of specific companies closely aligned with government officials, thus potentially compromising public trust.

Several users voiced frustration with what they perceive as reckless government spending.

There were repeated calls for prudent financial management, with users urging the government to focus on accountability rather than dismissing their concerns.

Support for Realistic Development Models

While criticism dominated, a few responses supported Governor Kihika’s stance, acknowledging PPPs as a potential solution to Kenya’s infrastructure challenges without adding to the national debt.

“We need to be realistic. PPPs could provide the progress we want without overburdening the country,” commented one supporter.

However, these supportive voices were few compared to the volume of criticism.

Several commenters raised specific concerns about the involvement of certain companies in PPPs, particularly entities perceived to have questionable reputations.

Many respondents called for stricter vetting of private companies involved in these partnerships to avoid the appearance of exploitation.

Patriotism and Public Sentiment

Governor Kihika’s remarks about Kenyans being “negative” and “unpatriotic” also drew strong reactions.

Many users felt that constructive criticism is a vital part of democracy and patriotism.

“True patriotism is calling out the government when they have failed the people,” one commenter argued.

The public sentiment suggested that questioning government actions should not be dismissed as negativity but seen as a form of accountability.