Intrigues behind Jacaranda grounds standoff and why police withdrew

Earlier on, confusion ensued with the Kenya Kwanza brigade protesting the presence of police at the venue even as they maintained that the rally would proceed as earlier planned.

"The Kenya Kwanza fraternity and the entire hustler nation wishes a blessed Sunday to all na tukutane (and let's meet at) Jacaranda after church," stated the DP.

According to the police, all events set to be held at the premise on Sunday were halted, due to what they termed as security reasons.

Reports indicate that police cordoned off the area out of caution as the grounds had been booked by two rival political formations - Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and his competitor, Francis Muriithi had booked the grounds for Azimio and Kenya Kwanza respectively.

"I write to inform you that I will be having a function at the Jacaranda grounds this coming Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

"I have been mobilizing members of the public to attend the event through social media and I have information that an opportunistic outfit allied to Tanga Tanga leader Ruto are also claiming that they want to hold a political event at the same venue on the same date and time," stated Babu in a letter to the Embakasi police boss.

According to ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, both events had been cancelled due to double booking with Babu Owino confirming that the Azimio rally has been cancelled.

Babu Owino confirmed the same writing: "We have decided to cancel tomorrow's rally scheduled at Jacaranda Grounds. People should go about their normal business.

"I had booked Jacaranda Grounds for my function today and notified the police while Ruto booked the same venue on the same day... I have full rights to use this ground today but let my People stay at home coz we love peace".

According to Ruto's Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi, a contingent of armed police officers arrived at the venue at 4:00 a.m and disrupted Kenya Kwanza's plan to set up a stage to facilitate its speakers.

"At 4:00 a.m, the losing team of Deep State and System that is helping Azimio with campaigns decided to use guns, Force and (chest).

"They stopped the construction of our Stage at Jacaranda Grounds. Why? Because Sakaja cannot be Governor and William Ruto should not be President," Itumbi lamented.