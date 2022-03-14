Why Raila had refused to sign pact with OKA - Kalonzo reveals

Kalonzo told voters at his home town of Tseikuru that Odinga’s refusal to accommodate OKA delayed the unveiling of the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate on Saturday.

He said that some of the leaders around the former prime minister were against the move, accusing Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu of inciting Odinga.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I have read in the media that there was a delay because I was unwilling or something. The truth is, Raila had refused to sign, that was the problem. He had been incited by Kaluki (Ngilu) so that I do not get anything,” Musyoka stated

He explained that OKA leaders had been asked to join the Azimo la Umoja movement without signing a coalition agreement.

“They did not want Raila to sign Azimio-OKA coalition agreement. Their interest was only in Azimio,” Kalonzo added.

The Wiper Party leader stated that he was also surprised when Odinga showed up to the last minute negotiations with Ngilu.

Pulse Live Kenya

“The last-minute Raila came with Ngilu and I called Gideon. That is the whole truth,” Kalonzo explained.

Martha Karua Skips Azimio la Umoja

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua turned a cold shoulder to the Azimio La Umoja National Delegates Convention (NDC) held at the KICC on Saturday, leaving many speculating about her absence.

Among the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, she was the only one missing as Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi as well as UDM party boss Cyrus Jirongo all in attendance.

Senior Counsel Karua took to Twitter to explain her absence following an inquiry on her whereabouts from veteran journalist and political analyst David Makali who noticed her conspicuous absence.