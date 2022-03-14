RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Why Raila had refused to sign pact with OKA - Kalonzo reveals

Denis Mwangi

Raila pulled last minute surprise

President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the Azimio La Umoja National Delegates Conference (NDC)
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Sunday revealed that ODM leader Raila Odinga has refused to sign a pact with the One Kenya Alliance Principals.

Kalonzo told voters at his home town of Tseikuru that Odinga’s refusal to accommodate OKA delayed the unveiling of the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate on Saturday.

He said that some of the leaders around the former prime minister were against the move, accusing Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu of inciting Odinga.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing voters at a past rally
“I have read in the media that there was a delay because I was unwilling or something. The truth is, Raila had refused to sign, that was the problem. He had been incited by Kaluki (Ngilu) so that I do not get anything,” Musyoka stated

He explained that OKA leaders had been asked to join the Azimo la Umoja movement without signing a coalition agreement.

They did not want Raila to sign Azimio-OKA coalition agreement. Their interest was only in Azimio,” Kalonzo added.

The Wiper Party leader stated that he was also surprised when Odinga showed up to the last minute negotiations with Ngilu.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu at the Azimio La Umoja National Delegates Conference (NDC)
The last-minute Raila came with Ngilu and I called Gideon. That is the whole truth,” Kalonzo explained.

Martha Karua Skips Azimio la Umoja

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua turned a cold shoulder to the Azimio La Umoja National Delegates Convention (NDC) held at the KICC on Saturday, leaving many speculating about her absence.

Among the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, she was the only one missing as Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi as well as UDM party boss Cyrus Jirongo all in attendance.

Senior Counsel Karua took to Twitter to explain her absence following an inquiry on her whereabouts from veteran journalist and political analyst David Makali who noticed her conspicuous absence.

In what has turned out to be a significant statement from the Senior Counsel, Ms Karua simply stated: "Relaxing at home," when Mr Makali posed, "Where is Martha Karua?"

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

