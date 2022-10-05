Why DP Gachagua is falling into a trap - Ngunjiri Wambugu

Wambugu, in a statement on Wednesday, October 4, defended Gachagua by claiming that the mainstream and social media were targeting the deputy president and painting him in a bad light.

The politician-turned-businessman said journalists have failed to report some of the wise remarks made by the deputy president and instead chose to focus on controversial statements.

“He also says a lot of sensible stuff in between his earthy humour and jokes. But media somehow tends to only carry those stories that make us laugh at him,” he said.

The former MP claimed that public officers had gotten comfortable contradicting Gachagua, predicting that Rigathi would eventually lose his influence and popularity.

He cited the statement released by the Central Bank of Kenya correcting the DP over his remarks on the status of Kenya’s foreign reserves.

“Gradually, we will get to a point where his public image will be of a political joker who’s out of his depth as DP. (And he’s falling into the trap). In a couple of months, no one will take him or what he says seriously.

“Ultimately this will completely undermine his office and his role as DP. To what end, especially considering in this government the two leaders are working well together?” Ngunjiri wondered.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei told state agencies to cease engaging with the deputy president through the media channels.

He accused the agencies of not according Rigathi’s office the respect it deserves.

"To all state agencies and officers, stop responding to our DP Gachagua through social media and pressers.

"There are better channels to communicate on government issues and it's about respect to the office,” the senator said.

In a recent interview with Citizen TV, Gachagua criticised the media for what he termed as spreading disinformation.

"The media has been misreporting what I say since the campaign period. It was only during the deputy presidential debate with Azimio la Umoja running mate Martha Karua that Kenyans understood my message," said Gachagua.