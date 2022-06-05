Is Ruto setting the stage to dispute 2022 presidential election? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

His critics opine that the weighty issues the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate has raised are part of a scheme to set the stage to dispute the results of the presidential election.

Below are the main issues that the second in command has raised.

1. One million voters from his stronghold

Without providing proof, Ruto claimed that more than 1 million from his strongholds have been removed from the voters' register in a major data and system breach.

"We will take a position as a party, we are writing to the IEBC as you have seen in the media that there was an attempt to obliterate names from the IEBC register and so far, almost 800,000 names, about 1,000,000 names have somehow disappeared from the register and it is in the public domain. I think the IEBC has stated that they are doing some remedial steps.

"Many of those names are people from what we consider our strongholds so there is a clear attempt to try some monkey games. We don't believe they will succeed but they are a source of concern to Kenyans," Ruto stated during a meeting with European Union Ambassadors on Thursday, June 2.

2. Accused select media stations of bias

Ruto has on numerous occasions accused the media of not treating him fairly, including on June 4 when he presented his nomination papers to the IEBC.

Ruto sought the intervention of the IEBC to stop what he referred to as unfair treatment by the media.

“We will, as and when we come across issues, forward them to you in a formal manner. We do not want to be favoured, we want to be treated fairly like everybody else. We are not asking for what is more than is fair and is a right to us,” Ruto began before launching a scathing attack on the media.

He added: “Respectfully, we want to request our friends in the fourth estate, in the media to be fair. So far we have been treated unfairly by some media houses. When some media houses like for example Citizen give our competitors 10 minutes of airtime and they give us one minute, it cries in the face of integrity and fairness and balance.

“When Daily Nation and Inooro and Kameme do whatever it is they are doing, we have no problem with them taking whatever position they take but they should be honourable and say that in this election, they have chosen a side," Ruto reported.

3. CSs on the campaign trail

Ruto has openly protested the presence of government officials in Azimio campaign rallies and has written a protest letter over the same.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Joe Mucheru (ICT) Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) are among those who have attracted the wrath of DP Ruto.

Critics have, however, pointed out that Ruto keeps shifting his stand, only complaining when the circumstances do not favour him as he was on the campaign trail with the same CSs in 2017 and never saw anything wrong with that until now.

4. Government agencies rigging in favour of his competitor

DP Ruto and his team have, on numerous occasions, lamented that state agencies are planning to rig the August elections in favour of his competitor.

In the rigging claims, Ruto has often roped in the deep state.

Ruto has however been blowing hot and cold on the matter, at one point expressing confidence that there is no way the deep state can steal his victory, yet at other times lamenting that the deep state wants to rig him out.