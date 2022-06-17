RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

UoN dismisses 'William Kipchirchir Ruto' degree that has gone viral

Cyprian Kimutai

DP Ruto currently holds three degrees from the institution

Deputy President William Ruto at the UoN graduation square before he was conferred with his PhD (twitter)
Deputy President William Ruto at the UoN graduation square before he was conferred with his PhD (twitter)

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has come out to clarify that a document circulating on social media purporting to have been awarded to Deputy President William Ruto is a fake.

While flagging the document, the University on Friday, June 17 asked Kenyans to only rely on information posted on their social media handles.

The now-confirmed fake document had stated that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate had graduated from the institution on October 22, 1990 with second-class honours in Botany.

From the document, the receiver of the degree had been named as William Kipchirchir Ruto - the bone of contention, however, is who created and circulated the fake degree.

The fact is that the deputy president enrolled for a Bachelor’s degree after completing his A-Levels at Kapsabet High School in Nandi County. He specialised in Zoology and Botany before graduating in 1990.

Immediately after his graduation, the seasoned politician was offered a scholarship to pursue a Master's degree at the institution but had to defer his studies to focus on other engagements.

In 2008, while serving as Minister for Agriculture, he graduated with a Master's in Plant Ecology.

A decade late, in December 2018, DP Ruto was among the graduands at the same institution and earned a PhD in Plant Ecology.

The developments come after it emerged that Senator Sakaja did not graduate from the University of Nairobi where he was a student leader. Four petitions have already been filed seeking to bar Sakaja from contesting in the 2022 General Election.

Cyprian Kimutai

