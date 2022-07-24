RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Ruto blasts Uhuru, Kinoti over arrest of 3 with election materials

Ruto asked Uhuru to focus on his retirement which is just two weeks away

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday, went on an emotional rant attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti over the IEBC materials fiasco in which three Venezuelans were detained and materials seized at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Ruto accused the president of meddling with the upcoming elections through various state agencies, citing recent clashes pitting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against various agencies, the most recent one being the JKIA saga involving the three Venezuelans.

State agencies have accused IEBC of being lax in handling election matters even as the commission struggles to clear the air on how sensitive election materials found their way into the personal luggage of the Venezuelans.

Equally surprising is the fact that according to the DCI, the trio came into the country at the invitation of on Abdullahi Abdi Mohamed and not the IEBC.

How the trio arrived with the materials destined for a private office is yet another question IEBC may have to explain as it emerged that there were no IEBC officials at the airport with the commission’s staff disowning the trio.

"What is his name? The guy called Kinoti should stop his stupidity over the recent political stunts. There's nothing that he has done in his docket aside from political theatrics. He runs to publish cases in newspapers and drafts long letters on social media platforms. Kindly, spare us the time and leave matters to IEBC. You have no business in IEBC. You have failed as the DCI, we do not want you to fail our elections.

"He has angered the Kenya Kwanza coalition and we want to warn him to stop interference over election matters. He was given the mandate to conduct investigations to which he has failed. So stop the theatrics and give IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati space to conduct elections. Wait for August 9 so that you can go home," Ruto said during a rally on Sunday, July 24, at Kapkatet Grounds, Kericho County.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

