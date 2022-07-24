Ruto blasts Uhuru, Kinoti over arrest of 3 with election materials

Ruto accused the president of meddling with the upcoming elections through various state agencies, citing recent clashes pitting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against various agencies, the most recent one being the JKIA saga involving the three Venezuelans.

State agencies have accused IEBC of being lax in handling election matters even as the commission struggles to clear the air on how sensitive election materials found their way into the personal luggage of the Venezuelans.

Equally surprising is the fact that according to the DCI, the trio came into the country at the invitation of on Abdullahi Abdi Mohamed and not the IEBC.

How the trio arrived with the materials destined for a private office is yet another question IEBC may have to explain as it emerged that there were no IEBC officials at the airport with the commission’s staff disowning the trio.

"What is his name? The guy called Kinoti should stop his stupidity over the recent political stunts. There's nothing that he has done in his docket aside from political theatrics. He runs to publish cases in newspapers and drafts long letters on social media platforms. Kindly, spare us the time and leave matters to IEBC. You have no business in IEBC. You have failed as the DCI, we do not want you to fail our elections.