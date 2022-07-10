Ruto confronted Matiang’i and almost slapped me for meeting Uhuru - CS Wamalwa

The CS recounted that Ruto was not impressed after he led a delegation from Western Kenya to meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The deputy president, particularly, demanded to know why his permission had not been sought prior to the meeting and demanded that Wamalwa, who at the time was CS for Devolution, resign.

“The DP was very furious and demanded my resignation. He wanted me to explain why I had taken the leaders to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta without his permission,” the CS explained during an Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party rally at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.

DP Ruto confronted Matiang'i over additional cabinet roles - Wamalwa

The CS added that he was not the only victim of Ruto’s wrath behind closed doors as Interior CS Fred Matiang’i is yet another victim.

Wamalwa stated that shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta gave CS Matiang’i additional roles that elevated him to a 'Super CS', an angry DP Ruto who was not impressed with the reorganization in the government confronted Dr Matiang'i over the same.

According to the Defense CS who admitted that he has since forgiven DP Ruto, these incidences show that the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate cannot be trusted with power.

“I have forgiven the DP for the embarrassment he caused me. The incidents show that he cannot be trusted with leadership,” Wamalwa stated.

Raila's message to Kenya Kwanza ahead of August showdown

Speaking at the same event, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga told the rival Kenya Kwanza outfit to prepare for a bruising battle, noting that he has traversed Kenya “and all indications are that I (Odinga) will win the presidency with ease in August”.

“There are 30 days left to the August 9 General Election. Let our competitors know that I have a formidable team. They should be prepared to face the disappointment of losing hands down,” Mr Odinga said.