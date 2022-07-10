RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Ruto confronted Matiang’i and almost slapped me for meeting Uhuru - CS Wamalwa

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Wamalwa reveals details of a tense confrontation with Ruto claiming it is a clear indication that the DP cannot be trusted with leadership

Defenece CS Eugene Wamalwa during the Council of Governors' celebration of 10 years in Devolution on July 8, 2022
Defenece CS Eugene Wamalwa during the Council of Governors' celebration of 10 years in Devolution on July 8, 2022

Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has recounted how an angry Deputy President William Ruto confronted him in 2018 and nearly slapped him during the altercation.

Recommended articles

The CS recounted that Ruto was not impressed after he led a delegation from Western Kenya to meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The deputy president, particularly, demanded to know why his permission had not been sought prior to the meeting and demanded that Wamalwa, who at the time was CS for Devolution, resign.

READ: What I would have done if Ruto slapped me - Uhuru

“The DP was very furious and demanded my resignation. He wanted me to explain why I had taken the leaders to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta without his permission,” the CS explained during an Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party rally at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.

Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa addressing an Azimio rally in Bukhungu Stadium on July 9, 2022
Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa addressing an Azimio rally in Bukhungu Stadium on July 9, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The CS added that he was not the only victim of Ruto’s wrath behind closed doors as Interior CS Fred Matiang’i is yet another victim.

Wamalwa stated that shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta gave CS Matiang’i additional roles that elevated him to a 'Super CS', an angry DP Ruto who was not impressed with the reorganization in the government confronted Dr Matiang'i over the same.

READ: Matiang’i reveals police tenders that have angered Kenya Kwanza politicians

According to the Defense CS who admitted that he has since forgiven DP Ruto, these incidences show that the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate cannot be trusted with power.

“I have forgiven the DP for the embarrassment he caused me. The incidents show that he cannot be trusted with leadership,” Wamalwa stated.

File image of Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and his Interior counterpart Fred Matiang'i
File image of Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and his Interior counterpart Fred Matiang'i Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking at the same event, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga told the rival Kenya Kwanza outfit to prepare for a bruising battle, noting that he has traversed Kenya “and all indications are that I (Odinga) will win the presidency with ease in August”.

“There are 30 days left to the August 9 General Election. Let our competitors know that I have a formidable team. They should be prepared to face the disappointment of losing hands down,” Mr Odinga said.

READ: Uhuru confirms he chose Karua to deputize Raila in Azimio

He added: “I urge Western Kenya not to make the mistake of voting for Kenya Kwanza. That side has nothing to offer. I promise Kenyans the third and final liberation. Our focus is improving the country’s economy. We want to fight ignorance, disease, hunger and corruption. We will not relent in the fight against corruption and making Kenya a great country.”

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

1 dead after Landcruiser rammed into a matatu in Kwale

1 dead after Landcruiser rammed into a matatu in Kwale

Video of Raila and Mbilia Bel dancing lights up the internet

Video of Raila and Mbilia Bel dancing lights up the internet

Chaos at Kenya Kwanza rally as Moses Kuria clashes with Kimani Wamatangi [Video]

Chaos at Kenya Kwanza rally as Moses Kuria clashes with Kimani Wamatangi [Video]

Ruto confronted Matiang’i and almost slapped me for meeting Uhuru - CS Wamalwa

Ruto confronted Matiang’i and almost slapped me for meeting Uhuru - CS Wamalwa

Tutaenda Nyumbani na wao - Uhuru threatens crackdown on these people [Video]

Tutaenda Nyumbani na wao - Uhuru threatens crackdown on these people [Video]

31 areas at risk of election postponement IEBC says

31 areas at risk of election postponement IEBC says

Wajackoyah names DCI boss George Kinoti in his dream cabinet

Wajackoyah names DCI boss George Kinoti in his dream cabinet

Winnie Odinga cheekily asks potential suitors to shoot their shots

Winnie Odinga cheekily asks potential suitors to shoot their shots

IEBC commissioner responds to reports of wrangles after arrival of ballot papers

IEBC commissioner responds to reports of wrangles after arrival of ballot papers

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Ruto speaks on nearly slapping Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto during a speech from State House on September 1, 2017

Ruto under fire for 'ningemchapa kofi' remarks

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto

Miguna issues 3 demands to Wajackoyah

Professor George Wajackoyah

Bahati humiliated by Azimio politicians during their Nairobi rally

I have not stepped down for anyone – Bahati forced to clarify