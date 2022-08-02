Ruto overcome with emotion while praying for elections

A visibly teary Ruto struggled to fight back tears as he addressed those in attendance, urging them to pray for peace as the country heads to the elections.

DP Ruto further deemed that the country is going through a period that is more spiritual than political.

He urged the people in attendance to turn up in their numbers to vote so that they decide which leaders will be in charge of government after the polls.

“I think for the first time in Kenya this election is more of a spiritual battle than a political contest that is why you are seeing all manner of things that are going on today.

From left Alfred Mutua, Deputy President William Ruto and Rachael Ruto during a prayer meeting at his Karen residence Pulse Live Kenya

"But I want to thank many spiritual leaders who have taken a firm position for our country, so good people like us who are seated here if you don’t show up to vote do not complain when the wrong people are voted for,” the deputy president said.

Ruto claimed to have been a victim of betrayal while serving in government, noting he had overcome many challenges but was grateful for the process.

“We are truly grateful as a team for the far we have come, the many issues we have overcome we have seen the hand of God and along the journey we have come to appreciate that men can let you down,” Ruto said.

