RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Ruto overcome with emotion while praying for elections

Authors:

Amos Robi

Ruto struggled to fight back tears as he addressed those in attendance

DP Wiliam Ruto speaking at the Karen prayer meeting
DP Wiliam Ruto speaking at the Karen prayer meeting

Deputy President William Ruto was overcome by emotions during a prayer service he hosted at his Karen residence on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

A visibly teary Ruto struggled to fight back tears as he addressed those in attendance, urging them to pray for peace as the country heads to the elections.

DP Ruto further deemed that the country is going through a period that is more spiritual than political.

He urged the people in attendance to turn up in their numbers to vote so that they decide which leaders will be in charge of government after the polls.

“I think for the first time in Kenya this election is more of a spiritual battle than a political contest that is why you are seeing all manner of things that are going on today.

From left Alfred Mutua, Deputy President William Ruto and Rachael Ruto during a prayer meeting at his Karen residence
From left Alfred Mutua, Deputy President William Ruto and Rachael Ruto during a prayer meeting at his Karen residence From left Alfred Mutua, Deputy President William Ruto and Rachael Ruto during a prayer meeting at his Karen residence Pulse Live Kenya

"But I want to thank many spiritual leaders who have taken a firm position for our country, so good people like us who are seated here if you don’t show up to vote do not complain when the wrong people are voted for,” the deputy president said.

READ: Sakaja in commanding lead against Igathe in Nairobi - TIFA poll

Ruto claimed to have been a victim of betrayal while serving in government, noting he had overcome many challenges but was grateful for the process.

“We are truly grateful as a team for the far we have come, the many issues we have overcome we have seen the hand of God and along the journey we have come to appreciate that men can let you down,” Ruto said.

READ: Ruto most preferred candidate in presidential poll, new survey reveals

From left Alfred Mutua, Deputy President William Ruto and Rachael Ruto during a prayer meeting at his Karen residence
From left Alfred Mutua, Deputy President William Ruto and Rachael Ruto during a prayer meeting at his Karen residence From left Alfred Mutua, Deputy President William Ruto and Rachael Ruto during a prayer meeting at his Karen residence Pulse Live Kenya

The deputy president is expected to hold rallies in Nyeri county as the campaigns enter the final stretch before the polls set for August 9.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto overcome with emotion while praying for elections

Ruto overcome with emotion while praying for elections

8 suspects detained in relation to threatening leaflets in Uasin Gishu

8 suspects detained in relation to threatening leaflets in Uasin Gishu

Uhuru presides over floatation of Kenya's first locally built ship [Photos]

Uhuru presides over floatation of Kenya's first locally built ship [Photos]

CS Kagwe appoints Maryanne Kirubi to gov't institute

CS Kagwe appoints Maryanne Kirubi to gov't institute

Sakaja in commanding lead against Igathe in Nairobi - TIFA poll

Sakaja in commanding lead against Igathe in Nairobi - TIFA poll

Emotions run high as family marks 1st anniversary since Kianjokoma brothers were killed

Emotions run high as family marks 1st anniversary since Kianjokoma brothers were killed

US kills Al-Qaeda boss Ayman al-Zawahiri

US kills Al-Qaeda boss Ayman al-Zawahiri

Parents react after order to close schools catches them by surprise

Parents react after order to close schools catches them by surprise

Ruto most preferred candidate in presidential poll, new survey reveals

Ruto most preferred candidate in presidential poll, new survey reveals

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Dr Alfred Mutua speaks durimng Kenya Kwanza campaigns in Machakos on July 30, 2022 where he endorsed Azimio politician Wavinya Ndeti for governor

Alfred Mutua campaigns for Azimio candidate as DP Ruto watches

A file photo of IEBC Chair Wafula Chabukati issuing a statement

Jail or not? - Chebukati to know his fate today

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto at a campaign rally in Turkana County on July 10, 2022

Ruto warns Uhuru against harming his children in fiery speech [Video]

Rigathi Gachagua claiming his life is in danger

Pray for me, Ndindi and Ichungwa, our lives are in danger - Gachagua