I'll set aside Sh38B for free calls and internet in every Kenyan's home - Ruto

Authors:

Irene Okere

Kenya Kwanza presidential hopeful, William Ruto has promised to sink Sh38 Billion to ensure Kenyans have access to free internet and phone calls in every household if he wins the august 9 polls.

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto during Moses Kuria's launch of the Kiambu County Hustler Fund at the deputy president's official Karen residence, Nairobi County, on June 29, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto during Moses Kuria's launch of the Kiambu County Hustler Fund at the deputy president's official Karen residence, Nairobi County, on June 29, 2022

Speaking while unveiling the Hustler Fund in Kiambu on Wednesday, the deputy president affirmed that he plans to launch the last mile of the internet similar to the Jubilee government's Last Mile electricity connectivity project.

"As Kenya Kwanza, we have decided to do as we did with the Last Mile Connectivity electricity program to connect every Kenyan household with the internet. We will ensure every home, market, and school that is connected to the national electricity grid is connected to the internet. Our team has done the math and it will cost at least Sh38 billion," he explained.

The deputy president highlighted that the readily accessible internet will ease business activities without worrying about the lack of bundles or airtime.

"And traders in the markets will no longer need bundles to make phone calls. The same way our road network facilitates business, the Kenya Kwanza government is committed to facilitating an online network of connectivity to help businesses. Ili usilipie kutumia barabara, ulipia kile ambacho umenunua," Dr Ruto stated.

Deputy William Ruto speaking at the IEBC presidential election conference
Deputy William Ruto speaking at the IEBC presidential election conference Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto praised the Kenya Kwanza hustler fund claiming it will be able to cater to every Kenyan in need, including the youths as they will be provided with the start-up capital for their business.

"This is a wholesome, hustler fund that will be able to cater for 'mama mboga ', business women. Boda boda riders among others who want to start a business on the internet so that everyone can move forward economically," said Ruto.

Although the second in command has assured Kenyans of free access to the internet, a five-year-old video has emerged showing the DP making the same promises on the campaign trail which he did not fulfill in his term as a deputy president.

The video shows the DP illustrating how he will ensure all wards in the country are connected to the internet as a way of creating a job for the youths.

Recently, Ruto also promised Sh50 billion for women in a forum and youths were promised to rent homes from as low as Sh5,000

I'll set aside Sh38B for free calls and internet in every Kenyan's home - Ruto

