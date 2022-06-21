RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Ruto questions Uhuru on protecting KEMSA thieves

Irene Okere

Dr Ruto has accused the president of being liable for corruption in the country accusing Uhuru of protecting his friends and family

Deputy President William Ruto
Deputy President William Ruto

Speaking in a meeting attended by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) at Karen, Nairobi County, Ruto claimed that the fight against corruption hasn't gone far because the president is protecting his friends and family.

“Our position is that the fight against corruption hasn’t gone far because it is directed by somebody from somewhere who determines who is corrupt and who should be followed, if you're not my friend you are corrupt, my family you are not corrupt.

"Why haven't we gotten the KEMSA billionaires? It is because they are friends and family of people who tell us they are in charge of fighting corruption,” said the deputy president.

The Kenya Kwanza alliance leader insisted that the Judiciary lacks the capacity to deal with matters of accountability as it should because it is allocated 0.7% budget as opposed to the Constitutional requirement of 2 ½%.

Deputy President William Ruto has promised to give 50% of Cabinet positions to women as he tries to woe the female vote.
Deputy President William Ruto has promised to give 50% of Cabinet positions to women as he tries to woe the female vote. Pulse Live Kenya

“Why for example, while the constitution says the Judiciary Fund should have 2 ½% of our budget, why is the Judiciary continuing to get 0.7% and 0.8% of our budget? Why hasn't our judiciary fund been operationalised?

"It is because they're people who want to continue pulling strings in the judiciary and that is why the judiciary lacks the capacity to deal with matters as it should," said Ruto.

Dr Ruto affirmed that if he is elected he will deploy all the resources required by the constitution and the law and the Constitution.

“Kenya kwanza will deploy all resources required by law and the constitution if it's 2 ½% it will be 2 ½% and the judiciary fund will be operationalised so that we give the judiciary the capacity, human technical and every other capacity to deal with accountability and matters of justice without reference to anybody,” Ruto stated.

Furthermore, the deputy president affirmed that he will not personalize and politicize the war on corruption and that he will deal with it from an institutional space so that everybody is held accountable.

Irene Okere

