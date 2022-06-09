Ruto reacts after Infotrak poll placed Raila ahead of him

Ruto was speaking during a tour of North Eastern Counties including Mandera on Wednesday, where he claimed that the results were not factual.

"Because they are stuck, their system is stuck, deep state and their manifesto are also stuck, they have gone to manufacture opinion polls to show them the way.

"I want to tell Kenyans that we have defeated these people in every way. We have beaten them with our plan and manifesto. We shall win in the morning on August 9," he said.

Ruto and Gachagua in Rongai Pulse Live Kenya

UDA chairman Johnstone Muthama accused the research company of being biased and skewing the numbers to favour Odinga.

“The ODM-affiliated Infotrak Ltd has released fake poll results again. They got it wrong in 2013, 2017, Msambweni and Kiambaa by-elections. Sugar-coating polls will never make Raila Odinga President. We know Williams Ruto is in the lead. Ground inasema ni Ruto the 5th,” he said in a post on Twitter.

With the August 9 General Elections only two months away, Odinga is said to be leading with a popularity of 42% followed by the Deputy President with a popularity rating of 38%.

According to the firm's CEO Angela Ambitho, the exercise to determine who is at the forefront of the elections was conducted between May 27 and May 29, where 9,000 Kenyans were interviewed in 290 constituencies across the 47 counties.

Ambitho explained that Ruto's popularity, which had decreased from 42% in May, was largely affected by the two candidate’s running mate choices.

The opinion poll comes only days after Odinga released his manifesto. The former Prime Minister, shared his 10-point agenda at the Nyayo National Stadium on Monday, May 6 supported by his running-mate Martha Karua.

While unveiling his manifesto, Odinga said his government would immediately come up with a blue print that will lower the cost of living.

Raila odinga manifesto launch Pulse Live Kenya

The Azimio leader added that his administration would waive regulatory and other licensing fees for youth-led innovations as it seeks to promote the buy Kenya build Kenya campaign which would, in turn, create jobs.