Ruto responds to the Raila on having a handshake after the August 9 polls

Authors:

Amos Robi

Ruto said he was not willing to have a mix up of the ruling government and the opposition

Kenya Kwanza presidential ticket - William Ruto and running mate Rigathi Gachagua - arrive at the Nyayo Stadium for final campaign rally on August 6, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential ticket - William Ruto and running mate Rigathi Gachagua - arrive at the Nyayo Stadium for final campaign rally on August 6, 2022

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto has said he will not agree to a power-sharing "handshake" with his Azimio One Kenya counterpart Raila Odinga after the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking during his final rally at the Nyayo Stadium, Ruto said he is willing to have a different kind of negotiation with the former prime minister insisting that the 2018 March handshake was unconstitutional.

“I want to tell my opponent that I am willing to have a cup of tea with him to discuss his role in the Opposition but what I will not do, is a repeat of what happened five years ago. The affairs of mixing up the government and the opposition and undermining the constitution, that I will not engage in,” the deputy president affirmed.

In his final campaign rally, the deputy president also sent a message to President Uhuru Kenyatta saying he wished him well as he went to retirement and that the president was not to be worried of the affairs of the country as they were in the right hands.

READ: Raila promises handshake whether he wins or loses 2022 presidential election

Kenya Kwanza Leaders in a Narok rally
Kenya Kwanza Leaders in a Narok rally Kenya Kwanza Leaders in a Narok rally Pulse Live Kenya

“I want to tell my brother President Uhuru Kenyatta, we worked together we achieved much together but as fate would have it you chose a different path and I wish you well as you go to retirement, I am confident that this country will move forward.

"I am confident that you know my capacity you have nothing to fear because I will respect the foundation you have built,” the deputy president stated.

The deputy president expressed confidence in winning the August 9 polls urging his supporters not to be left behind on the voting day.

Deputy President William Ruto in Narok
Deputy President William Ruto in Narok Deputy President William Ruto in Narok Pulse Live Kenya

In Raila Odinga’s final rally at the Kasarani Stadium, the former prime minister said he was willing to put political differences and have a handshake with his opponents regardless of whether he won or lost.

Odinga said his fight for political freedom was not going to end up in having a divided country.

READ: Oscar Sudi commissions poll then deletes after Raila beat Ruto

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

