Ruto responds to the Raila on having a handshake after the August 9 polls

Speaking during his final rally at the Nyayo Stadium, Ruto said he is willing to have a different kind of negotiation with the former prime minister insisting that the 2018 March handshake was unconstitutional.

“I want to tell my opponent that I am willing to have a cup of tea with him to discuss his role in the Opposition but what I will not do, is a repeat of what happened five years ago. The affairs of mixing up the government and the opposition and undermining the constitution, that I will not engage in,” the deputy president affirmed.

In his final campaign rally, the deputy president also sent a message to President Uhuru Kenyatta saying he wished him well as he went to retirement and that the president was not to be worried of the affairs of the country as they were in the right hands.

“I want to tell my brother President Uhuru Kenyatta, we worked together we achieved much together but as fate would have it you chose a different path and I wish you well as you go to retirement, I am confident that this country will move forward.

"I am confident that you know my capacity you have nothing to fear because I will respect the foundation you have built,” the deputy president stated.

The deputy president expressed confidence in winning the August 9 polls urging his supporters not to be left behind on the voting day.

In Raila Odinga’s final rally at the Kasarani Stadium, the former prime minister said he was willing to put political differences and have a handshake with his opponents regardless of whether he won or lost.