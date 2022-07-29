RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Ruto warns Uhuru against harming his children in fiery speech [Video]

Irene Okere

This is the first time Ruto has taken on his boss head-on, accusing him of issuing threats

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto at a campaign rally in Turkana County on July 10, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto at a campaign rally in Turkana County on July 10, 2022

Deputy President William Ruto has lashed out at his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta accusing him of interferring with his political ambitions.

The two have been engaging in verbal spats after the President Kenyatta declared his support for the ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a rally at Kapsabet Town in Nandi County, Ruto furiously lashed back claiming he will not be threatened by anybody.

READ:Ruto donates Sh1M to families whose homes were razed by fire

According to the Kenya Kwanza presidential flagbearer, Uhuru had promised to deal with him soon, adding that he will not pay attention to Uhuru's threats and that instead, he requested the president to act as a unifying factor in this election season.

William Ruto
"I want to ask the president please don't be a source of threats, stop intimidating people, your work is to make sure there is peace in the country stop telling us that we will know you are the president, stop terrorizing us we cannot be threatened," said Ruto.

READ:DP Ruto goes after Raila for withdrawing from the presidential debate

The agitated Ruto further asked Uhuru to show appreciation for the DP's support in the past, justifying that he stood behind Kenyatta in his last two terms.

The UDA presidential hopeful further asked the president to leave him alone and focus on pushing Raila's bid.

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto at a campaign rally in Turkana County on July 10, 2022
"Be thankful we helped you when you needed us. When you needed somebody to stand by you, we stood by you to the last," said Ruto.

"Raila is the one who fought to destabilize your government, stop attacking me my friend. You just focus in pushing your candidate Raila. Why are you talking about me? Please stop talking about me, talk about your candidate. if you dont want to support me leave me alone, he added.

Deputy President William Ruto
The deputy president went ahead and warned the president against threatening him, stating that Uhuru should face him head on as long the head of state does not involve his family maintaining he ready to face Raila in the ballot.

"I had you've started threatening me ? As long as you don't kill my children I shall face you but please lets respect each other," Ruto lashed out.

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

