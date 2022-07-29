Ruto warns Uhuru against harming his children in fiery speech [Video]

The two have been engaging in verbal spats after the President Kenyatta declared his support for the ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a rally at Kapsabet Town in Nandi County, Ruto furiously lashed back claiming he will not be threatened by anybody.

According to the Kenya Kwanza presidential flagbearer, Uhuru had promised to deal with him soon, adding that he will not pay attention to Uhuru's threats and that instead, he requested the president to act as a unifying factor in this election season.

"I want to ask the president please don't be a source of threats, stop intimidating people, your work is to make sure there is peace in the country stop telling us that we will know you are the president, stop terrorizing us we cannot be threatened," said Ruto.

The agitated Ruto further asked Uhuru to show appreciation for the DP's support in the past, justifying that he stood behind Kenyatta in his last two terms.

The UDA presidential hopeful further asked the president to leave him alone and focus on pushing Raila's bid.

"Be thankful we helped you when you needed us. When you needed somebody to stand by you, we stood by you to the last," said Ruto.

"Raila is the one who fought to destabilize your government, stop attacking me my friend. You just focus in pushing your candidate Raila. Why are you talking about me? Please stop talking about me, talk about your candidate. if you dont want to support me leave me alone, he added.

The deputy president went ahead and warned the president against threatening him, stating that Uhuru should face him head on as long the head of state does not involve his family maintaining he ready to face Raila in the ballot.