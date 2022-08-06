Ruto's final message ahead of Nyayo Stadium rally

In a press conference, the deputy president highlighted the issues he intended to address if he is elected in the August 9 polls advising the voters not to back down in exercising their democratic right.

Ruto who has accused the state of working on compromising the elections said government agencies supporting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the delivery of the polls should stick to their jobs and allow the commission to carry out its mandate.

The deputy president also expressed his expectation for free and fair elections and that his coalition was committed to a peaceful election.

“We reiterate our call for and commitment to a peaceful, free and fair election we demand that the recent maleficence in attempts to twist the elections must stop we want a calm country after elections,” the deputy president said.

Kenya Kwanza coalition leaders adressing the press Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate said that his coalition was not going to conduct any acts of interference to the election insisting he was confident that the IEBC was in a position to deliver credible elections.

He said that the voter register which had raised concerns was not going to be an issue noting they had a chief agent who was on up to task.

“We are ready for this election with a manual register, without a manual register, whether it is handwritten,” Ruto affirmed.

The deputy president is expected to hold his final rally at the Nyayo Stadium. Earlier the coalition had been denied the venue by the Sports Kenya who said the venue had been booked for another event.

Kenya Kwanza coaliton leaders at DP Ruto's Karen residence Pulse Live Kenya

A court order issued by Justice Joseph Sergon however saw the deputy president’s coalition finally secure the venue.