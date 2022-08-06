RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Ruto's final message ahead of Nyayo Stadium rally

Authors:

Amos Robi

DP Ruto said he was ready for the elections regardless of the voter register that was going to be used

Deputy President William Ruto addressing the media on August 6 2022
Deputy President William Ruto addressing the media on August 6 2022

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto has expressed confidence in clinching victory as the 2022 elections campaign season officially ends.

Recommended articles

In a press conference, the deputy president highlighted the issues he intended to address if he is elected in the August 9 polls advising the voters not to back down in exercising their democratic right.

Ruto who has accused the state of working on compromising the elections said government agencies supporting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the delivery of the polls should stick to their jobs and allow the commission to carry out its mandate.

The deputy president also expressed his expectation for free and fair elections and that his coalition was committed to a peaceful election.

“We reiterate our call for and commitment to a peaceful, free and fair election we demand that the recent maleficence in attempts to twist the elections must stop we want a calm country after elections,” the deputy president said.

Kenya Kwanza coalition leaders adressing the press
Kenya Kwanza coalition leaders adressing the press Kenya Kwanza coalition leaders adressing the press Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DP Ruto goes after security leaders and journalists, accuses them of incitement

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate said that his coalition was not going to conduct any acts of interference to the election insisting he was confident that the IEBC was in a position to deliver credible elections.

He said that the voter register which had raised concerns was not going to be an issue noting they had a chief agent who was on up to task.

“We are ready for this election with a manual register, without a manual register, whether it is handwritten,” Ruto affirmed.

The deputy president is expected to hold his final rally at the Nyayo Stadium. Earlier the coalition had been denied the venue by the Sports Kenya who said the venue had been booked for another event.

Kenya Kwanza coaliton leaders at DP Ruto's Karen residence
Kenya Kwanza coaliton leaders at DP Ruto's Karen residence Kenya Kwanza coaliton leaders at DP Ruto's Karen residence Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Matiang'i responds to Ruto allegations of state interference with the elections

A court order issued by Justice Joseph Sergon however saw the deputy president’s coalition finally secure the venue.

The event at Nyayo stadium is expected to go on at the same time as the Azimio One Kenya event which will be happening at the Kasarani stadium.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ndindi Nyoro: Why Uhuru and Karua will be the first to congratulate Ruto

Ndindi Nyoro: Why Uhuru and Karua will be the first to congratulate Ruto

Oscar Sudi commissions poll then deletes after Raila beat Ruto

Oscar Sudi commissions poll then deletes after Raila beat Ruto

LIVE: Azimio's Kasarani rally takes on combat theme [Photos]

LIVE: Azimio's Kasarani rally takes on combat theme [Photos]

Kenyatta University appoints acting VC despite court orders

Kenyatta University appoints acting VC despite court orders

Susan Kihika’s sisters publicly disown her, explain reasons in viral clip [Video]

Susan Kihika’s sisters publicly disown her, explain reasons in viral clip [Video]

Ruto's final message ahead of Nyayo Stadium rally

Ruto's final message ahead of Nyayo Stadium rally

Inside last-minute defections that have rocked Raila, Ruto camps

Inside last-minute defections that have rocked Raila, Ruto camps

IEBC announces 1 major change 2 days to elections

IEBC announces 1 major change 2 days to elections

Teen stabs neighbours 27 times for not supporting father’s parliamentary bid

Teen stabs neighbours 27 times for not supporting father’s parliamentary bid

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Governor Ali Hassan Joho

Joho in trouble after sharing a doctored video of Ruto

2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)

Ruto most preferred candidate in presidential poll, new survey reveals

Dr Alfred Mutua speaks durimng Kenya Kwanza campaigns in Machakos on July 30, 2022 where he endorsed Azimio politician Wavinya Ndeti for governor

Alfred Mutua campaigns for Azimio candidate as DP Ruto watches

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto during Moses Kuria's launch of the Kiambu County Hustler Fund at the deputy president's official Karen residence, Nairobi County, on June 29, 2022

Ruto finally secures Nyayo stadium after court order