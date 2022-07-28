Woman reveals sum of money she was paid to accuse Sonko of neglecting child

The lady further admitted to receiving Sh 240,000 from two unidentified ladies who approached her to file the lawsuit.

“That I have since searched my soul on the matter, considered the suit against the defendant and I now wish to unconditionally withdraw both the Chamber Summons Application and Suit both dated the 12th of May 2022, and further wish to extend my unreserved apologies to the Plaintiff herein and to this Honourable Court,” she said.

Earlier in May 2022, the woman had filed a case before the court, accusing Sonko of neglecting their alleged 15-year-old daughter.

“Mr. Sonko and I are the biological parents of the minor herein,” the court papers read.

“Mr. Sonko has always been defiant and brazen to accept responsibility and assist me with the maintenance of the minor. He has over the years wilfully withdrawn support towards the maintenance of the minor thus denying her what is rightfully hers and forcing me to take full responsibility for the minor,” court papers further stated.

According to the court documents, the woman was seeking a monthly maintenance of Sh448, 450 which included food, shopping, rent, security, clothing and housekeeping, entertainment, medical coverage, education, transportation, and utilities.

Sonko, however, rubbished the claims that the 15-year-old child was his and then asked that the child be handed over to him so that he can raise her.

"Which trouble I'm in now? Just like Jesus said, 'Let children come to me...' Am kindly asking the lady alleging that she has my 15 years old kid to bring the kid to me. I’ll give the kid the best of what life has to offer. My family keeps on growing bigger day in and day out, I feel happy and blessed adopting orphans, street families, and neglected kids in my home," Sonko responded.