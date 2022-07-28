RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Woman reveals sum of money she was paid to accuse Sonko of neglecting child

Irene Okere

A woman who had filed a child maintenance lawsuit against the former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has now withdrawn the case

Mike Mbuvi Sonko
Mike Mbuvi Sonko

The woman who hails from Mombasa claims she dropped the case because she had been offered a sum of Sh1 million to taint Sonko's reputation.

The lady further admitted to receiving Sh 240,000 from two unidentified ladies who approached her to file the lawsuit.

“That I have since searched my soul on the matter, considered the suit against the defendant and I now wish to unconditionally withdraw both the Chamber Summons Application and Suit both dated the 12th of May 2022, and further wish to extend my unreserved apologies to the Plaintiff herein and to this Honourable Court,” she said.

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mike Sonko celebrates son Satrine Osinya as he turns 10

Earlier in May 2022, the woman had filed a case before the court, accusing Sonko of neglecting their alleged 15-year-old daughter.

Mr. Sonko and I are the biological parents of the minor herein,” the court papers read.

Mr. Sonko has always been defiant and brazen to accept responsibility and assist me with the maintenance of the minor. He has over the years wilfully withdrawn support towards the maintenance of the minor thus denying her what is rightfully hers and forcing me to take full responsibility for the minor,” court papers further stated.

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

According to the court documents, the woman was seeking a monthly maintenance of Sh448, 450 which included food, shopping, rent, security, clothing and housekeeping, entertainment, medical coverage, education, transportation, and utilities.

READ: Sonko breaks silence over allegations of neglecting his 15-year-old daughter

Sonko, however, rubbished the claims that the 15-year-old child was his and then asked that the child be handed over to him so that he can raise her.

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko Mike Sonko and Juliani and Lillian Nganga Pulse Live Kenya

"Which trouble I'm in now? Just like Jesus said, 'Let children come to me...' Am kindly asking the lady alleging that she has my 15 years old kid to bring the kid to me. I’ll give the kid the best of what life has to offer. My family keeps on growing bigger day in and day out, I feel happy and blessed adopting orphans, street families, and neglected kids in my home," Sonko responded.

Responding to the withdrawal of the case, Sonko asserted that he learned the case had been arranged by his political enemies and that he has forgiven them and the lady.

Irene Okere

