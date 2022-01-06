RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Angry reactions after Pope says choosing pets over kids is selfish

Cyprian Kimutai

They are robbing the world of the richness of fatherhood and motherhood - Pope

Pet owners especially cat owners are livid after Pope Francis remarked that people who choose to have pets over children are acting selfishly.

Addressing a general audience at the Vatican in Rome, Pope Francis touched on the topic of parenthood, and eventually moved on to the topic of pets versus kids.

"Today we see a form of selfishness. We see that some people do not want to have a child," he began.

The Pope added: "Sometimes, they have one, and that's it, but they have dogs and cats that take the space of children... This may make people laugh, but it is a reality."

The condemnation from the pontiff came despite him seemingly being a fan of animals, having previously been photographed stroking dogs, a tiger, and a baby panther. During the 2014 Epiphany, the Pope even had a baby lamb draped over his shoulders.

Pope Francis said that people who are unable to have children for biological reasons should consider adoption, urging people 'not to be afraid' in embarking on parenthood.

The comments sparked a volley of comments from angry people on Twitter. Here are a few:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

