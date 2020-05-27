Popular Kikuyu musician Jimmy Wayuni is dead.

Jimmy Wayuni died on Tuesday evening in a grisly road accident on the Thika-Nairobi superhighway.

The benga musician was driving another artist identified as Jacksam Kibandi home.

Ruiru Sub County Police Commander Phineas Lirengera said Wayuni was pronounced dead on arrival at St John’s Githurai 45 Hospital.

Vehicle that Jimmy Wayuni was driving

Reports have indicated that Kibandi is in hospital after he sustained injuries.

Wayuni is known for hits such as Airìtu a Ruiru, Anisa, Karenjù, Mama Sululu and Utuire uhenagia.

Kenyans were shocked by the news of his death and urged musicians to be extra careful on the roads.

Last year celebrated musician John De Matthew perished in a road crash after his car rammed into a lorry near Blue Post Hotel.