I do the job myself - popular Machakos witch reports imposters to police

Popular Machakos witchdoctor Annah Mutheu in action during a past session
Popular Machakos witchdoctor Annah Mutheu has reported persons he says are using her name to administer fake treatments to clients.

The disgruntled traditional healer noted that the dissatisfied clients later find her and accuse "her people" of giving medicine that didn't work.

Annah went on to elaborate that she has no one in her employ, insisting that she does the work herself and her medicine works.

In her statement at the KBC Police Station in Tala, Mutheu added that the people using her name to get business are conning her clients.

"Hundreds of Kenyans have been conned using my name by people who are mimicking my Kamba accent. I have reported the matter to the police... I have no one working for me. I do the job myself," she told reporters.

The witchdoctor has stated that the imposters have also created an online presence purporting to be her workers and using phone numbers that do not belong to her.

Mutheu made headlines after it emerged that she built an empire estimated to be worth Sh40 million from the proceeds of her craft.

Sh30 million in witchdoctor's house

In 2019, Mutheu reported threats to the police where she claimed that a group had called in at a radio station threatening to break into her house.

At the time, Annah told police that the group was convinced that she had hidden Sh30 million in cash at her house.

She reported that they had threatened to break in and take the alleged money.

"I also don’t earn Ksh1.8 million in a day as claimed by the callers on radio," she clarified as she stated that she did not have the said amount of money in her house.

