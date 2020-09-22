Police are investigating a case where a popular Bungoma-based musician was over the weekend given a beating after praising Deputy President William Ruto in front of handshake supporters.

The musician, David Sakari, told police he was having drinks with his friends at Satellite Hotel in Webuye town when a political debate ensued.

Sakari voiced his support for the DP which infuriated his friends who are ardent supporters of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The confrontation quickly turned physical after one, Bernard Wakamala, alias Jaramogi took a beer bottle and clobbered the short statured musician.

"He took a beer bottle and hit me on the head twice. I bled profusely before friends took me to Webuye Sub County Hospital, where I was treated and discharged," Sakari said of the incident.

Confirming the incident, Bungoma East police boss Valarian Obore said Wakamala was at large but added that his officers had launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Sakari is a member of the Webuye Jua Kali music band.

He gained fame in 2016 after he received a Toyota Vitz from Ruto whom he supports passionately.

"I first met the DP on August 28, 2015 at a harambee in Bumula and noticed he was looking at me after we sang for him. I walked up to the dais and funny enough, no one in the security detail stopped me."

"I got the opportunity of my life when he greeted me and even hugged me. I knew what would follow was a monetary reward but I came to my senses that I should ask for a greater favour. Then, I suggested that he buys me a vehicle to help move from place to place during shows," the 40-year said of his relationship with Ruto.