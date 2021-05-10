Positivity rate drops to 3% as Kenya reports 66 new Covid-19 cases

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Monday announced that 66 new infections had been discovered after testing a sample size of 1,833.
Kenya's total Covid-19 cases now stand at 162,620.
With a positivity rate of 3.6%, a bulk of the new Covid-19 cases were among males at 45 with new female infectees being 21.
A total of 1,122 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 4,783 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.
One hundred and thirty-four patients were reported to be in the Intensive care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support, 85 on supplemental oxygen and 26 on observation.
Deaths and Recoveries
The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 1,737 discharges; 157 from various health facilities while 1,580 from home-based care. Total recoveries now stand at 112,298.
CS Kagwe reported 12 new Covid-related deaths of which one occurred within the last month and 11 were late death reports from facility record audits on diverse dates.
