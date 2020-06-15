Kenyans have been left in owe after tweets from former Kakamega Senator Dr Bonny Khalwale.

The account belonging to the former Senator had a public exchange of words with former Presidential aspirant Mwalimu Abduba Dida.

The spat began after the verified twitter account which belongs to Dr Khalwale engaged a tweep over changing of profile pictures.

In the tweet addressed to Khalwale, the account user identified as @Sherly_Anyango stated: "You change your profile more times than you wash utensils in Sugoi omwami."

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale

Dida to Khalwale

This seemed to have ruffed the former Senator who retorted back via a tweet stating: "Not as many times as u change ur nudes."

Khalwalwe's twitter account attached a photograph of a young woman lying in bed in red lingerie.

Mwalimu Dida, however, came in and blasted Khalwale's twitter account for engaging the young lady in such a manner.

"Elect this one as a governor and he will impregnate all the small girls in that county! We must respect ladies," Dida told off Khalwale.

Former Presidential aspirant Mwalimu Abduba Dida

Khalwale responds

"You have shamed and objectified this lady. You view ladies as sex objects. With men like you, women empowerment will forever remain a fairytale," he continued.

However, the public war of words was not over, because Khalwale's twitter account retorted back at Dida daring him to post his wives nude pictures.

"Mr Dida, post ua wive's nudes to demonstrate ua solidarity," the tweet from Dr Khalwale's account read.

Kenyans chimed in with some blasting Khalwale for going too far with the spat while others cheered on the renown bullfighter.