RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Powers and privileges Ruto is enjoying as President-elect

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Ruto is enjoying presidential treatment for the second time since 2014 when President Kenyatta temporarily handed over power to attend his court case at the ICC

Security officials create a buffer around President-elect William Ruto at Bomas of Kenya
Security officials create a buffer around President-elect William Ruto at Bomas of Kenya

President-elect William Ruto is enjoying presidential treatment for the second time since 2014 when President Uhuru Kenyatta temporarily handed over power to attend his court case at the ICC.

Plans to enhance Ruto’s security immediately commenced after IEBC Chair Wafula Chabukati announced that he was the president-elect.

The plans are supposed to be commenced by The Assumption of the Office of President Committee.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's convoy
President Uhuru Kenyatta's convoy Pulse Live Kenya

Upon the declaration of the final results of a presidential election by the Commission under Article 138 of the Constitution and section 39 of the Elections Act (No. 24 of 2011), the Committee shall ensure that the President-elect and Deputy President-elect are accorded adequate security,” reads an excerpt from the Assumption of Office of the President Act 2012.

Ruto is now entitled to over 200 security officers from the Presidential Escort Unit, up from 45.

His deputy-designate Rigathi Gachagua is now entitled to 45 officers from the security team.

Most of the officers come from the prestigious Recce company and the General Service Unit (GSU. The highly skilled officers go through a rigorous paramilitary training course.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati revealed that William Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%)votes.
IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati revealed that William Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%)votes. Pulse Live Kenya

According to the constitution, Ruto will start receiving security briefings from the National Security Council as requested.

The Committee shall ensure that the President-elect under section 9 receives security briefings from the respective national security organs,” reads the Assumption of Office of the President Act 2012.

Any other public officer is also compelled to proved information to the President-elect or face heavy penalties and or a jail term.

READ: Presidential transition team issues updates on the handover of power

The President-elect shall, in consultation with the Committee, carry out such preparations as may be necessary for the purpose of assuming office. The President-elect may, in carrying out preparations under subsection (1), request in writing for such information from a public officer as the President-elect may consider necessary.

A public officer from whom information is requested under subsection (2) shall provide the information within a reasonable time. (4) A public officer who fails to comply with the provisions of this section commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding one million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both,” the act further states.

Ruto also expressed that he was looking to speak with incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta, which the Assumption of Office of the President Committee is supposed to facilitate.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Missing IEBC official found dead

Missing IEBC official found dead

Powers and privileges Ruto is enjoying as President-elect

Powers and privileges Ruto is enjoying as President-elect

Heads of State lead the world in congratulating Ruto [List]

Heads of State lead the world in congratulating Ruto [List]

Ruto responds to 4 IEBC Commissioners who disowned his election results

Ruto responds to 4 IEBC Commissioners who disowned his election results

Prime Minister of Ethiopia, first Head of State to congratulate Ruto

Prime Minister of Ethiopia, first Head of State to congratulate Ruto

Chebukati is the hero of this election - Ruto praises IEBC chairperson in victory speech

Chebukati is the hero of this election - Ruto praises IEBC chairperson in victory speech

Officials have been injured, abducted, arrested - Chebukati

Officials have been injured, abducted, arrested - Chebukati

Celebrations as Chebukati declares Ruto as President-elect [Video]

Celebrations as Chebukati declares Ruto as President-elect [Video]

4 IEBC commissioners distance themselves from presidential elections results

4 IEBC commissioners distance themselves from presidential elections results

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Presidential election results

Governors elect George Natembeya of Trans Nzoia and Wesley Rotich of Elgeyo Marakwet

New governors-elect in 42 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station