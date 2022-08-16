Powers and privileges Ruto is enjoying as President-elect

Plans to enhance Ruto’s security immediately commenced after IEBC Chair Wafula Chabukati announced that he was the president-elect.

The plans are supposed to be commenced by The Assumption of the Office of President Committee.

“Upon the declaration of the final results of a presidential election by the Commission under Article 138 of the Constitution and section 39 of the Elections Act (No. 24 of 2011), the Committee shall ensure that the President-elect and Deputy President-elect are accorded adequate security,” reads an excerpt from the Assumption of Office of the President Act 2012.

Ruto is now entitled to over 200 security officers from the Presidential Escort Unit, up from 45.

His deputy-designate Rigathi Gachagua is now entitled to 45 officers from the security team.

Most of the officers come from the prestigious Recce company and the General Service Unit (GSU. The highly skilled officers go through a rigorous paramilitary training course.

According to the constitution, Ruto will start receiving security briefings from the National Security Council as requested.

“The Committee shall ensure that the President-elect under section 9 receives security briefings from the respective national security organs,” reads the Assumption of Office of the President Act 2012.

Any other public officer is also compelled to proved information to the President-elect or face heavy penalties and or a jail term.

“The President-elect shall, in consultation with the Committee, carry out such preparations as may be necessary for the purpose of assuming office. The President-elect may, in carrying out preparations under subsection (1), request in writing for such information from a public officer as the President-elect may consider necessary.

“A public officer from whom information is requested under subsection (2) shall provide the information within a reasonable time. (4) A public officer who fails to comply with the provisions of this section commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding one million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both,” the act further states.