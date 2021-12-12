RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

State House update on planned Jamhuri Day celebrations [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to lead the nation in celebrating the 58th commemoration of Jamhuri Day.

In an update on Sunday morning, State House shared photos of the venue, Uhuru Gardens, which has been closed since June 2020 for renovations.

The President will officially re-open the park to members of the public during the celebrations.

"Happy Jamhuri Day! This year's Jamhuri Day national celebrations will be held at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi County. The historical park, located along Lang'ata Road, was remodeled and redeveloped into an ultra-modern public utility by the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF)," the update from State House read.

Uhuru Gardens ahead of the 2021 Jamhuri Day celebrations
Uhuru Gardens ahead of the 2021 Jamhuri Day celebrations
Uhuru Gardens ahead of the 2021 Jamhuri Day celebrations
