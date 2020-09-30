Nyeri Town Ngunjiri Wambugu has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto's hustler movement as a ploy to deceive the youth into voting for the DP.

Wambugu particularly took issue with the DP's philanthropic activities under the hustler nation movement where he has been donating wheelbarrows, handcarts, and other simple working tools.

The Jubilee MP said Ruto's rise to power and wealth was enabled by former President Daniel arap Moi.

"The Deputy President is misleading the youth through this hustler nation charity projects. Ruto is today a very wealth man but when he was a hustler, back in his university days, he went to Moi and he was given prime land. He was given a job at YK92 and allowed to do big business with the government - that is how he acquired wealth. If he wants others to be like him, why not give them land and government jobs rather than mkokotenis?" Wambugu posed.

He added that many of those who voted for the DP would not have done so if they knew he would be spending every day campaigning for the Presidency.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyoit defended the DP, saying the times had changed and the current law limited what the DP can do.

"The DP has done what is within his ability. These are not the Kanu days, the jobs are now given by the Public Service Commission. He cannot just apportion land because the law has changed from the old one where a President had the powers to distribute land," Cheruyoit said.

Early this year, Ruto revealed that Moi gave him his first piece of land while he was in university which he later sold and bought his first car.