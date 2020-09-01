Tanzania's President John Magufuli on Tuesday warned citizens in his country against family planning.

Magufuli spoke while campaigning in Singida region for a second term in the October presidential elections.

He said he was working hard to provide government services and hit out at those who practice family planning.

"This government has worked hard to provide you with services. This is why I have been telling you to give birth freely, stop family planning. Our women have breast for breastfeeding, we have milk, we have strong men and women, we have schools and in the next five years, we will have free primary school education," the Tanzanian President said.

Magufuli, who has only two known children, has often clashed with civil society groups over his comments against family planning.

"Those going for family planning are lazy ... they are afraid they will not be able to feed their children. They do not want to work hard to feed a large family and that is why they opt for birth controls and end up with one or two children only," he stated.