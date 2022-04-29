RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Tanzania announce two days of national mourning for Kibaki

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

President Suluhu will not be in attendance at the state funeral

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu will not attend the state funeral of former President Mwai Kibaki but has in turn declared Friday and Saturday as days of national mourning.

President Suluhu late on Thursday, April 28 encouraged her citizenry to show solidarity for their neighbours “during this difficult period” as well as instructed the Tanzanian flag to be flown at half-mast across the country and at diplomatic missions abroad.

President Suluhu on Friday, April 22 sent a condolence message to her counterpart President Uhuru Kenyatta following the death of former President Kibaki.

"I'm deeply saddened by the passing on of the third President of Kenya, H.E Mwai Kibaki," President Hassan said in her official tweet. "Africa has lost one of its finest sons and a dedicated public servant," she said.

The convoy carrying the casket of former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki leaves the Kenyan parliament after the first day of lying in state in Nairobi on April 25, 2022. - Kibaki, who died aged 90, served as the country's third president from December 2002 to April 2013, taking over from the authoritarian rule of Daniel arap Moi. Kibaki, whose political career dated back to the birth of independent Kenya, will be buried next on April 30, 2022 at his home in Othaya in the Nyeri highlands. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
The convoy carrying the casket of former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki leaves the Kenyan parliament after the first day of lying in state in Nairobi on April 25, 2022. - Kibaki, who died aged 90, served as the country's third president from December 2002 to April 2013, taking over from the authoritarian rule of Daniel arap Moi. Kibaki, whose political career dated back to the birth of independent Kenya, will be buried next on April 30, 2022 at his home in Othaya in the Nyeri highlands. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

President Suluhu is the second East African President to declare days of national mourning after South Sudan's President Salva Kiir on Saturday, April 23 declared three days of mourning.

‘‘I convey my deepest condolences on behalf of the Government of South Sudan to His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta, the family of the former President and the people of the Republic of Kenya,’’ read the statement from the Office of the President.

President Kiir directed that the South Sudanese flag be flown at half-mast during the mourning period. Kiir hailed the late Kibaki for exhibiting leadership and playing a role in Kenya’s economic revamp during his stint that ran from 2003 to 2013.

Presidents [L-R], Salva Kiir of South Sudan, Mwai Kibaki of Kenya and Meles Zenawi of Ethiopia raise their joined hands on March 2, 2012 to signify their accord following a ground breaking ceremony of an ambitious port project in Kenya's resort town of Lamu. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Presidents [L-R], Salva Kiir of South Sudan, Mwai Kibaki of Kenya and Meles Zenawi of Ethiopia raise their joined hands on March 2, 2012 to signify their accord following a ground breaking ceremony of an ambitious port project in Kenya's resort town of Lamu. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

‘‘President Kibaki will be remembered as a courageous statesman who took a principled stance in his pursuit of dignified and practical politics throughout his political career,’’ the statement read in part.

President Kiir is among two other sitting heads of state who are expected to attend the state funeral of the former President. President Kiir will be joined by Ethiopia and South Africa's heads of state; Sahle-Work Zewde and Cyril Ramaphosa respectively.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

