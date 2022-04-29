Tanzania announce two days of national mourning for Kibaki

President Suluhu late on Thursday, April 28 encouraged her citizenry to show solidarity for their neighbours “during this difficult period” as well as instructed the Tanzanian flag to be flown at half-mast across the country and at diplomatic missions abroad.

President Suluhu on Friday, April 22 sent a condolence message to her counterpart President Uhuru Kenyatta following the death of former President Kibaki.

"I'm deeply saddened by the passing on of the third President of Kenya, H.E Mwai Kibaki," President Hassan said in her official tweet. "Africa has lost one of its finest sons and a dedicated public servant," she said.

National mourning in South Sudan

President Suluhu is the second East African President to declare days of national mourning after South Sudan's President Salva Kiir on Saturday, April 23 declared three days of mourning.

‘‘I convey my deepest condolences on behalf of the Government of South Sudan to His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta, the family of the former President and the people of the Republic of Kenya,’’ read the statement from the Office of the President.

President Kiir directed that the South Sudanese flag be flown at half-mast during the mourning period. Kiir hailed the late Kibaki for exhibiting leadership and playing a role in Kenya’s economic revamp during his stint that ran from 2003 to 2013.

‘‘President Kibaki will be remembered as a courageous statesman who took a principled stance in his pursuit of dignified and practical politics throughout his political career,’’ the statement read in part.