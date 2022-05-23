Somalia’s new President Sheikh Mohamud sworn into office

In a ceremony held at the Presidential palace in the capital Mogadishu, Mohamud took the reigns of power from outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo who was his successor in 2017.

Somali legislators elected the 66-year-old following an election held on Sunday, May 15. Mohamud garnered a total of 214 votes from lawmakers, defeating Farmaajo, who could only achieve 110 votes.

In his first term as President, Mohamud served from 2012 to 2017 as head of the Federal Government of Somalia, the first government created after the end of a long period of turbulence that started in 1991.

Born in the town of Jalalaqsi, in the central region of Hiiraan, the longstanding educationist only joined politics in 2011 when he founded the Peace and Development Party.

The party members elected him in April 2011 to lead the party for the first three years. In August 2012, he was elected as a Member of the House of the People of the Ninth Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia.