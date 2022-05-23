There's a new dawn in Somalia after Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was on Monday, May 23 inaugurated as President of Somalia for a second time in just five years.
Somalia’s new President Sheikh Mohamud sworn into office
This is his second time in office in just five years
In a ceremony held at the Presidential palace in the capital Mogadishu, Mohamud took the reigns of power from outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo who was his successor in 2017.
Somali legislators elected the 66-year-old following an election held on Sunday, May 15. Mohamud garnered a total of 214 votes from lawmakers, defeating Farmaajo, who could only achieve 110 votes.
In his first term as President, Mohamud served from 2012 to 2017 as head of the Federal Government of Somalia, the first government created after the end of a long period of turbulence that started in 1991.
Recognized by TIME magazine
Born in the town of Jalalaqsi, in the central region of Hiiraan, the longstanding educationist only joined politics in 2011 when he founded the Peace and Development Party.
The party members elected him in April 2011 to lead the party for the first three years. In August 2012, he was elected as a Member of the House of the People of the Ninth Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
In 2013, TIME magazine recognized him as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. The new President is well-known for his work as a civic leader and education promoter, including for his role as one of the founders of Mogadishu’s SIMAD University.
